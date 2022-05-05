Fantasy Football Rankings: 2022 Wide Receivers for drafts
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Las Vegas RaidersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Miami DolphinsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jacksonville JaguarsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Davante AdamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Tyreek HillLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Cooper KuppLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
This NFL offseason has been one for the books, especially at the wide receiver position. Whatever you thought positional draft rankings might look like for 2022 when last season ended is definitely not how things are set to look come the preseason.
Let's highlight some of the chaos we experienced:
Davante Adams was traded to the Vegas Raiders
Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins
The Jaguars signed literally everyone (okay, not everyone, but they signed Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Laquon Treadwell)
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was traded to the Cardinals
A.J. Brown was traded to the Eagles
The Falcons, Jets, Titans, Packers, Saints, Lions, Commanders, Titans, Giants, Texans, Patriots, Steelers, Colts and Chiefs all used either a first- or second-round draft pick on a wide receiver
Deebo Samuel could still be traded at some point
Okay, now we can catch our breath.
[Hut, Hut-Hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]
Of course, none of this is going to change the main man at the top of the fantasy wide receiver position. Cooper Kupp is the consensus No. 1 option at wide receiver, coming off his amazing season. But the positional rankings after Kupp are certainly up for debate, especially after all the craziness of the offseason.
Kupp is the class at wide receiver rankings, but how will it shake out behind him?
For one thing, Adams and Hill are no longer tied to future Hall-of-Fame, former-MVP Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. Instead, Adams will now be with the admittedly underrated Derek Carr while Hill will be catching passes from the unproven Tua Tagovailoa in what has been a low-volume passing offense.
[2022 Fantasy Draft Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs]
Will AJ Brown fit in seamlessly across from Devonta Smith, with Jalen Hurts as his QB? Will Hollywood Brown and Kyler Murray pick up right where they left off in college?
I don't know about you, but I'm excited to see all this play out. And to help the entire process, our analysts have revealed their wide receiver draft rankings for 2022:
2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros