Fantasy Football Rankings: 2022 Wide Receivers for drafts

This NFL offseason has been one for the books, especially at the wide receiver position. Whatever you thought positional draft rankings might look like for 2022 when last season ended is definitely not how things are set to look come the preseason.

Let's highlight some of the chaos we experienced:

Okay, now we can catch our breath.

Of course, none of this is going to change the main man at the top of the fantasy wide receiver position. Cooper Kupp is the consensus No. 1 option at wide receiver, coming off his amazing season. But the positional rankings after Kupp are certainly up for debate, especially after all the craziness of the offseason.

Cooper Kupp should be at the top of 2022 WR rankings. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kupp is the class at wide receiver rankings, but how will it shake out behind him?

For one thing, Adams and Hill are no longer tied to future Hall-of-Fame, former-MVP Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. Instead, Adams will now be with the admittedly underrated Derek Carr while Hill will be catching passes from the unproven Tua Tagovailoa in what has been a low-volume passing offense.

Will AJ Brown fit in seamlessly across from Devonta Smith, with Jalen Hurts as his QB? Will Hollywood Brown and Kyler Murray pick up right where they left off in college?

I don't know about you, but I'm excited to see all this play out. And to help the entire process, our analysts have revealed their wide receiver draft rankings for 2022:

