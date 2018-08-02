Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Wide Receiver

1. Antonio Brown, Steelers. Brown turned 30 in July, but he’s showing no signs of slowing down. He posted at least 100 catches for the fifth straight season, led the NFL with 1,533 yards, and averaged a career-best 15.2 yards per catch. And he did all of that in only 14 games! Brown should continue to be a stud and should definitely be the first receiver off the board in any draft.

2. Julio Jones, Falcons. Jones was somewhat of a disappointment last season, catching only three touchdowns and scoring in just two games against the Buccaneers and Patriots, but he has too much talent to have a similarly disappointing season. If Matt Ryan gets comfortable in Steve Sarkisian’s offense, Jones should see an uptick in production, especially since Atlanta drafted Calvin Ridley in the first round to upgrade their No. 2 receiver position.

3. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants. Beckham was off to another solid start last season and was well on his way to posting another 1,000-plus yard and 10-plus touchdown campaign. In Week 5, he fractured his ankle was placed on IR shortly after, ending his season. With nearly 11 months to heal before Week 1, Beckham should be back with a vengeance and will look to prove that he's still among the pantheon of great fantasy WRs.

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans. After enduring awful quarterback play for many years, Hopkins finally looked motivated after forming a connection with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson. Though Watson only started five games, Hopkins had the best season of his career, leading the NFL with 13 touchdowns and 2,243 air yards. If he gets a chance to play a full season with Watson, who only made six starts before an ACL tear prematurely ended his season in Week 9, Hopkins could do even better and will certainly be a legitimate WR1 this season.

5. Michael Thomas, Saints. In 2017, Thomas quietly improved on a stellar rookie season, raising his catch total from 92 to 104 and his receiving yardage from 1,137 to 1,245. He also ranked in the top 10 of yards after catch (YAC) for the second straight season with 425. While his touchdown total dropped to just five, it should bounce back up after seeing 16 red-zone targets last season. With Drew Brees at the helm, it’s safe to assume that Thomas will be one of the better receivers in the league.

6. A.J. Green, Bengals. Since coming into the NFL, Green has been targeted by Andy Dalton 949 times in 102 games. That’s an average of 9.3 per game. Green figures to once again be the focal point of the Cincinnati offense, and it’s possible that he could improve on last season’s numbers. In the red zone, he caught seven-of-19 targets, six of which went for touchdowns. If he can get open a bit more and catch a couple more touchdowns, he will continue to be a top-flight WR1.

7. Keenan Allen, Chargers. Among all receivers, Allen saw the most red-zone targets in 2017 with 26. Philip Rivers loves throwing his way and Allen will likely see a number comparable to the 159 targets he saw last year. The one major concern with Allen is his health. He played all 16 games in ‘17, but in the previous two seasons, he missed 23 games due to an ACL tear and a kidney injury. Allen is a bit of a risk from the health perspective, but his high level of production and Rivers’s penchant for targeting him in the red zone is too good to pass on.

8. Mike Evans, Buccaneers. In four NFL seasons, Evans has never once failed to eclipse 1,000 yards. The only factor that makes him a major make-or-break player is his touchdown totals. In four years, his total touchdowns per year are as follows: 12, 3, 12, 5. Despite the lower touchdown totals in 2017, Evans still saw 20 red zone targets. The problem was that he only caught 25 percent of those balls. Of receivers who saw at least 10 red zone targets, only T.Y. Hilton caught a lower percentage (18 percent). Evans was mere percentage points behind Julio Jones in red zone catch rate, so it’s possible that like Jones, he will have a good chance to improve on what appears to be a fluky-low touchdown total in '18.

9. Davante Adams, Packers. There was a time when Adams seemed like he was going to be a bust for the Packers. The last two seasons have proven that notion wrong. Last year, Adams became Aaron Rodgers’ top target and was a red-zone threat, seeing 24 targets inside the 20, which tied for fourth best in the NFL. Jimmy Graham’s presence may take some targets and touchdowns away from Adams, but the fact is that Adams was still productive while playing second fiddle to Jordy Nelson and with Brett Hundley at quarterback last season. With Rodgers back and healthy, Adams will have a chance to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career and be a major touchdown threat.

10. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs. After looking solid as a speed receiver during his rookie year, Hill became a true No. 1 downfield threat, amassing 1,183 yards and seven scores, and he should continue to improve in 2018. He tied for 10th in the league with 15.8 yards per catch and was seventh in the league in YAC with 451. Hill is an explosive playmaker who can do damage in a multitude of ways, and with a strong-armed quarterback like Patrick Mahomes now taking over as the starter, he has even more big-play potential for the upcoming season.

SLEEPERS:

8 QBs | 16 RBs | 19 WRs | 9 TEs | Kicker Fantasy Football 2018: Wide receiver rankings 6. A.J. Green, Bengals. Since coming into the NFL, Green has been targeted by Andy Dalton 949 times in 102 games. That’s an average of 9.3 per game. Green figures to once again be the focal point of the Cincinnati offense, and it’s possible that he could improve on last season’s numbers. In the red zone, he caught seven-of-19 targets, six of which went for touchdowns. If he can get open a bit more and catch a couple more touchdowns, he will continue to be a top-flight WR1. 6 D/STs | One from each team |

6. A.J. Green, Bengals. Since coming into the NFL, Green has been targeted by Andy Dalton 949 times in 102 games. That’s an average of 9.3 per game. Green figures to once again be the focal point of the Cincinnati offense, and it’s possible that he could improve on last season’s numbers. In the red zone, he caught seven-of-19 targets, six of which went for touchdowns. If he can get open a bit more and catch a couple more touchdowns, he will continue to be a top-flight WR1.

6. A.J. Green, Bengals. Since coming into the NFL, Green has been targeted by Andy Dalton 949 times in 102 games. That’s an average of 9.3 per game. Green figures to once again be the focal point of the Cincinnati offense, and it’s possible that he could improve on last season’s numbers. In the red zone, he caught seven-of-19 targets, six of which went for touchdowns. If he can get open a bit more and catch a couple more touchdowns, he will continue to be a top-flight WR1.

11. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks. Though he put together a strong 2017 campaign, Baldwin failed to reach 1,000 yards for the first time since ‘14, but he managed the second-best touchdown total of his career with eight. That said, there’s room for more upside regarding the touchdowns. Baldwin only received 12 red-zone targets in ‘17, his lowest total since ‘14. Part of that decline was that Jimmy Graham led the league with 29 red-zone targets. Now that Graham is in Green Bay, Baldwin will have a chance to take back some of those targets, and as a result, could get to double-digit touchdowns in the upcoming season.

12. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles. It’s hard to imagine Jeffery totaling just 57 receptions or less in the upcoming season. Jeffery saw 120 targets, his most since 2014, and grabbed nine touchdowns last year. However, when Nick Foles took over for an injured Carson Wentz in the final games of the season, the offense sputtered and Jeffery was only able to get a single catch in the final two weeks. With a fully healthy Wentz, Jeffery should continue to rack up targets and catches down the stretch as opposed to being a non-factor as he was last season. Because of this, he will be a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 in fantasy.

13. Stefon Diggs, Vikings. Diggs is coming off the best season of his career and is getting an upgrade at quarterback, at least on paper. Kirk Cousins is joining the party in Minnesota and the team believes he is the missing piece for them to contend for a championship. However, Cousins’s main struggles have been in the red zone, where he has struggled at times with turnovers (his three picks in the red zone were second worst in the NFL for 2017). Diggs is about as sure-handed as a player can be, as he caught 12-of-14 red-zone targets last season and turned them into seven touchdowns. Cousins may like throwing to him and Kyle Rudolph down there more than Adam Thielen, so Diggs gets a little bump up because of his potential as a red-zone threat.

14. Marvin Jones Jr., Lions. Jones has been a sneaky-good player for the Lions in the past couple of seasons. Last year, he led the NFL in yards per catch with an even 18 while adding 1,101 yards and nine touchdowns to his total. Jones could be even better in the upcoming year. He had 18 red-zone targets last year to lead the Lions, but their second-highest targeted player, Eric Ebron (12), is now with the Colts. That could get Jones some extra looks and extra touchdowns as a result. For that reason, he has more upside than many might think heading into the season.

15. Brandin Cooks, Rams. Cooks played well for the Patriots last year, but in true New England fashion, they flipped him to the Rams for an extra first-round pick. In Los Angeles, Cooks will take the Sammy Watkins role and will look to do better than Watkins, who had trouble developing chemistry with Jared Goff last year. Cooks may end up being the deep threat that the Rams need to complete their offensive attack. Last season, Cooks finished sixth with 1,759 air yards, which explains why he finished seventh with 16.6 yards per catch. His success should continue in Sean McVay’s high-powered offense, provided he can win a higher share of the snaps than Watkins had in 2018 (just under 75 percent).

16. Amari Cooper, Raiders. Calling Cooper’s performance in 2017 a disappointment would be an understatement. For the first time in his career, Cooper missed the 1,000-yard mark -- and he fell well short, managing a meager 48 catches and 680 yards. He did score seven times, but he will have to be more consistent to be a trustworthy option for the Raiders. The good news for Cooper is that Jon Gruden wants him to be the focal point of the offense, and Michael Crabtree is now on the Ravens. Though Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant will take some of those catches, it seems that Cooper will be the No. 1 receiver. He has the talent to be a major bounce-back player.

17. Josh Gordon, Browns. Betting on Gordon is always a risky proposition given that he is just one suspension away from likely being done with his NFL career. Still, Gordon returned to the Browns for five games last season and looked to be in good shape. He averaged 18.6 yards per catch on just 18 catches, but he showed flashes of the player who once led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,646 in 2013. With the hyper-accurate Tyrod Taylor and the sure-armed Baker Mayfield taking over at quarterback, it’s possible that Gordon could have a bounce-back year, provided that he can stay on the field.

18. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers. The Steelers got a major steal when they selected Smith-Schuster late in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In 14 games as a rookie, Smith-Schuster put up 58 catches for 917 yards and seven scores. He also had the longest touchdown of the NFL season on a 97-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger. Smith-Schuster is a big-time playmaker with youth and speed. The fact that he plays across from Antonio Brown should continue to open up more opportunities for him. Even though he’s the No. 2 receiver in Pittsburgh, he has a lot of upside, especially after averaging 15.8 yards per catch and totaling 16 red-zone targets.

19. Adam Thielen, Vikings. Like his teammate Diggs, Thielen should see a slight uptick in production with the team’s perceived upgrade at the quarterback position. Thielen figures to be more of the precise route runner and downfield threat compared to the red-zone threat Diggs. Thielen had only four touchdowns last year, but he was 11th in the league in air yards with 1,506. He should continue to be a big-play threat for the Vikings, but his lack of top-notch touchdown potential, after scoring only three times on 20 red-zone targets last season, knocks his value down a little bit.

20. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals. Only four players in the NFL averaged more than 10 targets per game last season. One of those players was Fitzgerald. The ageless veteran will continue to serve as the No. 1 receiver in Arizona, and while he doesn’t have the explosive speed he used to, he is a target machine (at least 107 targets in three straight seasons) and will generate a lot of yardage. If he can somehow total more than six touchdown in 2018, then he could be a steal as the 20th receiver off the board.

21. Devin Funchess, Panthers. The Panthers signaled that Funchess was going to be one of their guys when they traded Kelvin Benjamin to the Bills at last year’s trade deadline. Funchess put together a career-best season as the de facto No. 1 receiver for Carolina, seeing 113 targets and totaling 840 yards and eight scores. Though the Panthers added first-round pick D.J. Moore to serve as a potential top wideout for them, Funchess will be a red-zone threat. He saw 15 targets in that area last season and has a huge 6-4, 225-pound frame that allows him to outjump and outmuscle opposing receivers. Moore will help draw pressure away from Funchess, and that could actually give Funchess more opportunities to score.

22. T.Y. Hilton, Colts. Considering that Andrew Luck missed all of last year, it’s impressive that Hilton was almost able to break the 1,000-yard mark for a fifth straight season. He came up just short at 966 yards, but he was fourth in the NFL with 16.9 yards per catch. He will always be a big playmaker, and if Luck is healthy, Hilton will have a chance to repeat his 2016 season in which he led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,448. That said, Hilton isn’t a big touchdown producer and isn’t much of a red-zone threat because of his smaller size (5-9). He’s never caught more than seven scores in a single season, so that will cap his upside unless new coach Frank Reich figures out a clever way to use him near the end zone.

23. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos. Thomas has long been a No. 1 receiver at the NFL level, but last year he showed some signs of slowing down. For the first time since his second season in 2011, Thomas logged fewer than 1,000 receiving yards, and for the third straight year, he recorded fewer than six touchdowns. The arrival of Case Keenum should help Thomas to bounce back a bit after dealing with one of the worst quarterbacking situations in the NFL, but it’s fair to wonder if the 30-year-old will continue to decline as he racks up more mileage.

24. Golden Tate, Lions. Last season, Tate led the league in YAC by a wide margin, totaling an insane 613 yards. The gap between him and the second place Keenan Allen was 112 yards, which is almost equivalent to the gap between Allen and the 10th-place finisher, Larry Fitzgerald. Tate’s elusive ability will afford him an opportunity to turn short passes into big gains, and he also notched eight red-zone targets last year. He’s a versatile guy who is a good addition to any fantasy team.

25. Allen Robinson, Bears. In 2015, Robinson had a breakout year, notching 151 targets, catching 80 passes, posting 17.5 yards per catch, and catching a league-best 14 touchdowns. In ‘16, Robinson had the same number of targets, but saw his touchdown total drop by more than half and his yards per catch drop by 5.4. In ‘17, he tore his ACL in Week 1 and missed the season. He is expected to be healthy for Week 1 this year. Now on the Bears, who will certainly look to improve on their bottom-barrel passing attack from last season (29.6 pass attempts per game and 175.7 passing yards, ranked last and 31st in the league, respectively), Robinson should be heavily targeted by Mitchell Trubisky and will serve as a red-zone weapon.

26. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs. Watkins didn’t turn into the explosive vertical threat that many had hoped he would when he was with the Rams, actually regressing to 15.2 yards per catch and only catching 2.6 passes per game. He was actually utilized more as a red-zone weapon, catching seven-of-11 targets for seven scores. With the Chiefs, Watkins will return to the role of a downfield pass catcher who can break a big play at any time. The presence of Tyreek Hill will open up more space for him, so this could be his breakout year, something that many fans have been waiting to see for a long time.

27. Jarvis Landry, Browns. Landry was tied for third in the league in total targets per game with 10.1 during the 2017 season. He only had one game in which he received fewer than seven targets, but that was on a Miami team where he was the best receiver. In Cleveland, Landry will serve as either a No. 1 or No. 2 receiver, depending on what role Josh Gordon settles into. Either way, Landry should have a lot of open space in Cleveland because of the increase in offensive weaponry around him, and he will be a reception machine once again.

28. Josh Doctson, Redskins. Doctson missed almost all of his rookie season after straining his Achilles', so 2017 was his first year at full strength against NFL competition. By the end of the year, Doctson became a red-zone threat, receiving 15 targets, 11 of which came in the final two months of the season, and scoring four times. Overall, he finished the year with 502 yards and six scores. With a more accurate red-zone passer, Alex Smith, in the fold, Doctson could have a chance to score more. Plus, he now has a year of experience in Jay Gruden’s offense under his belt, so that could help him establish himself as a top veteran option.

29. Allen Hurns, Cowboys. People forget that Hurns had a 1,000-yard, 10 touchdown campaign in his second NFL season after being an undrafted free agent. Hurns has tapered off in the next two seasons, recording 961 yards with only five total scores, but part of that is related to the fact that he missed 11 games. Hurns still has solid size and good downfield ability. If he can stay healthy, he will be the No. 1 receiver in Dallas and will absorb the targets that used to go Dez Bryant’s way.

30. DeVante Parker, Dolphins. With Jarvis Landry gone in Miami, someone in the receiving corps will have to step up and replace the 161 targets and NFL-leading 112 catches he provided last year. DeVante Parker has been waiting on a breakout year, and it could be time for Parker to shine. Parker was targeted a career-high 96 times in 2017, and that number should go up, especially if Adam Gase tries to create more of a vertical offense in the wake of Landry’s departure. Getting Ryan Tannehill back from an ACL injury should also help.

31. Chris Hogan, Patriots. With Brandin Cooks now in Los Angeles and Julian Edelman suspended to start the season, the team needs somebody to step up besides Gronk. Hogan is the best bet to do that. Despite missing about half of last season, he still managed 14 red-zone targets, tied for second most on the team. Tom Brady likes to spread the ball around, but he doesn't really have a lot of proven options after Hogan (Malcolm Mitchell is hurt, Jordan Matthews was cut). So, Hogan will be the top man ... at least for the first four weeks of the season.

32. Corey Davis, Titans. Corey Davis was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, but he struggled with hamstring injuries as a rookie and was limited to just 11 games. Davis has the pedigree of a top pick and a solid 6-3 frame that should make him a red-zone weapon. He didn’t catch any touchdowns last season, but he should have a chance to do more in ‘18, especially with Marcus Mariota bound to improve after escaping Mike Mularkey’s exotic smashmouth offense.

33. Robert Woods, Rams. While many expected Sammy Watkins to break out with the Rams, it was actually his former Buffalo teammate, Woods, who became the team’s top target. Woods scored five touchdowns and recorded a career-high 781 yards while demonstrating good chemistry with Jared Goff. Even more impressive is the fact that Woods only played in 62 percent of the team’s snaps due to the fact that he was a backup to start the season and missed Weeks 11-13 with a shoulder injury. With more playing time, Woods could rise, though he is probably not going to outperform his new teammate, Brandin Cooks.

34. Will Fuller, Texans. The first four games that Fuller played in 2017 were incredible. After missing the opening three weeks with a shoulder injury, he totaled 279 yards and a ridiculous seven touchdowns on only 13 catches. He was a big-play threat and developed very good chemistry with Deshaun Watson. However, Fuller suffered a rib injury that kept him out from Weeks 11-13 and slowed him the rest of the season. If Fuller can stay healthy and play more than the 47 percent of snaps he logged last season, he should be a boom-or-bust playmaker that can make or break anyone’s fantasy week.

35. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers. Before last season, Goodwin wasn’t thought of as anything more than a backup at the NFL level. The former USA track and field star was a fast player, but he wasn’t necessarily a receiving weapon. That changed in San Francisco, where Goodwin became the top option for Jimmy Garoppolo. Goodwin nearly eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark and was 10th in the league in air yards. Goodwin is likely to reprise his role as the top pass catching option, though Pierre Garcon might have something to say about that.

36. Jordy Nelson, Raiders. After consecutive seasons in which he posted at least 13 touchdowns, Nelson took a massive step backward in 2017. Two years removed from a major knee injury, it was assumed that Nelson would be back to full strength and could improve upon his excellent '16 campaign. Instead, he regressed badly and struggled to find any rhythm once Aaron Rodgers was injured. Nelson will now try his luck as the No. 2 receiver across from Amari Cooper. Nelson is taking over for Michael Crabtree, who totaled at least eight touchdowns in each of his three years in Oakland, so he could fill a similar role as a red-zone contributor.

37. Robby Anderson, Jets. Anderson is facing a potential suspension and may miss time early in the season. But once he returns, he will certainly be the best receiver on the Jets roster. Despite enduring a quarterback carousel in 2017, Anderson logged 941 yards and seven scores while seeing 11 red-zone targets. Anderson is a deep threat, as well, so he is able to make big, game-changing plays at any minute. With the questions about his availability and when Sam Darnold will take the reigns, Anderson is a risky pickup, but he could pay major dividends since he has virtually no competition for the No. 1 job (unless you count a gimpy Terrelle Pryor).

38. Jamison Crowder, Redskins. Last season was not Crowder’s best, but he still did well enough as Washington’s de facto No. 1 option. He generated 370 YAC, good for 12th in the league, and saw over 100 targets for the first time in his career. He did have some issues holding onto the ball at times, recording four drops, but he should become a favorite of Alex Smith. With extra help and weaponry around him, opposing defenses won’t have as much of a chance to focus on Crowder, so he will have a chance to do more damage, much like he did when Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson were in town.

39. Nelson Agholor, Eagles. Before the 2017 season, Agholor was seen as a potential cut by the Eagles. Then he beat out Jordan Matthews for the slot position. Once the season started, he became a more trusted target for Carson Wentz than Torrey Smith was. Agholor actually led the team in red-zone targets with 19, one more than Alshon Jeffery saw. Agholor has a nice combination of size, speed, and physical ability. That will give him a chance to be an all-around threat, and he should be a solid FLEX play so long as Philadelphia's offense keeps humming.

40. Michael Crabtree, Ravens. Crabtree is coming off his least productive season since his final year in San Francisco. He stilled thrived as a touchdown threat, scoring eight times and leading the Raiders with 15 red-zone targets. Moving to the Ravens, Crabtree will be a welcome addition to what was a sorry receiving corps last year. Only two receivers, Chris Moore and Mike Wallace, saw six or more red-zone targets. Crabtree should take a lion’s share of those balls among the receivers, so he should remain a touchdown threat, provided that Joe Flacco doesn’t hold him back too much.

41. Pierre Garcon, 49ers. Last year, Garcon record 40 catches for 500 yards in eight games, but he didn’t score. Garcon should get a bit of a boost from working alongside Jimmy Garoppolo, but he is turning 32 before the start of the season and is coming off a season-ending neck injury. Those factors could make it difficult for him to put forth a solid fantasy season, especially considering that he has never recorded more than six scores in a single season during his 10-year career.

42. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos. After three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, the wheels fell off for Sanders last year. Though he saw the 18th most targets per game league-wide, Sanders caught 47 passes for 555 yards and only two touchdowns. Like his teammate Demaryius Thomas, the Broncos quarterback situation really hurt him. That said, Sanders turned 31 in the offseason and will have to develop chemistry with Case Keenum to stay relevant in the Broncos offense. It’s possible that a fellow SMU receiver, rookie Courtland Sutton, could take some snaps away from him as the season goes along.

43. Danny Amendola, Dolphins. Amendola is going to be the middle-of-the-field replacement for Jarvis Landry. That may not sound too promising, but Amendola can function as a solid slot receiver. He averaged better than 10 yards per catch in four of his five seasons with the Patriots and had a catch percentage of 70 or better in his final three seasons. He should be a sure-handed option for Ryan Tannehill to target. Health is always a concern, especially since Amendola will turn 33 during the upcoming season.

44. Marqise Lee, Jaguars. Lee is the first Jaguars receiver ranked on this list, and with good reason. The Jaguars elected to re-sign Lee as opposed to keeping Allen Robinson. Lee did come at a cheaper price tag and now will be asked to be the Jaguars No. 1 receiver. Lee did get nine red-zone targets last year, but Blake Bortles may hold him back a bit as he tries to continue to breakout. Still, he has a combined 201 targets in the past two seasons, so Lee will get a chance to produce.

45. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills. Benjamin has regressed in each season since his 1,000-yard, nine-TD rookie campaign. After being traded to the Bills just prior to the Week 9 trade deadline last season, Benjamin had issues and only played in 220 snaps over six games with the team. Benjamin did grab one score on four red-zone targets, which is his strength thanks to his huge frame, but the quarterbacking situation with the Bills is a disaster. So, Benjamin’s upside is capped unless Josh Allen ends up being more pro ready than everyone initially thought.

46. Sterling Shepard, Giants. When all the Giants receiving weapons went down last season, Shepard stepped up and took over as the top option. He did a solid job, averaging 7.6 targets per contest and totaling 731 yards on 59 catches. If he hadn’t missed five games with injury issues, he could have been a bigger producer. Eli Manning will hold Shepard back a bit, but the return of Odell Beckham could open up some more space for Shepard to work. If that happens, then Shepard could be a bit better than some are expecting.

47. Randall Cobb, Packers. Since his Pro Bowl year in 2014, Cobb has mostly been an average player for the Packers. In the past two seasons, he has averaged 88 targets, 63 catches, 631 yards, and four scores. His yards per catch dipped to 9.9 last year, the lowest of his career. Having Rodgers back could certainly help him improve a bit, but time is running out on Cobb for him to return to form.

48. Julian Edelman, Patriots. Edelman missed all of 2017 with a torn ACL and now will be suspended four games to start the 2018 season. While Edelman might be a sunk cost for the first month of the season, he is well worth an investment. Edelman has averaged 133 targets per season since becoming a primary starter in 2013 and has become one of Tom Brady’s favorite weapons. With Danny Amendola now gone, Edelman will be Brady’s top guy when on the field. Expect him to continue to rack up targets for another season.

49. Cooper Kupp, Rams. Believe it or not, Kupp was tied for sixth in the NFL in total red-zone targets with 23. The Rams trusted the playmaker from the slot inside the 20, and that’s where he was able to catch his five score. With Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks in the fold, his opportunities may be a bit more limited in 2018, but Kupp should still be a solid producer. It’s all about whether he will be able to generate a handful of touchdowns as he did last year.

50. Cameron Meredith, Saints. Meredith is a great buy-low option for the Saints this year. The former Bear had a very good season in 2016 when he basically served as the team’s No. 1 receiver. However, he was let go this offseason after tearing his ACL and MCL last preseason. The Saints need someone to replace the departed Willie Snead, and while Meredith won’t be a slot player, he can play outside with Ted Ginn seeing more action on the inside. Drew Brees should like throwing Meredith’s way, and he should be a nice fit in the Saints offense.

51. Kenny Stills, Dolphins. Stills is an interesting player to take a flier on in the middle/later rounds. He actually was second on the Dolphins in offensive snaps, seeing action on 90.5 percent of them. Additionally, he ranked ninth in the NFL in air yards with 1,574. He is a downfield playmaker and could have more upside than some expect.

52. Rishard Matthews, Titans. Matthews has been a reliable weapon for Mariota in each of the past two years. Last year, he was third on the team in red-zone targets with eight, and he should see a couple more now that Eric Decker is gone. Matthews has also averaged at least 14.5 yards per reception in each of the past three seasons, so he can be trusted as a downfield guy, too.

53. Mike Williams, Chargers. Williams was mostly a bench player during his rookie season, as the Chargers elected to ease him into action after an early-season injury. In 2018, they will be looking for a No. 2 receiver to put across from Keenan Allen. Williams will get a chance to play far more than 22 percent of the snaps and will look to inflate his stats accordingly in his first complete season. The loss of red-zone magnets Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates should open up scoring opportunities for the 6-4, 218-pound Williams.

54. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars. Westbrook was one of the many young receivers that stepped up last year for the Jaguars. He amassed 51 targets in just seven games, so it’s clear that Blake Bortles likes him. He should have a chance to be a solid producer for the upcoming year and has upside as bench depth on fantasy teams.

55. Paul Richardson, Redskins. The Redskins paid Richardson a five-year, $40 million contract to join their team. That should tell you everything that needs to be known about him. Richardson did have issues with drops (six last season), but he has a unique combination of speed and athletic ability that will afford him an opportunity to emerge as a top option. He might not have as much experience in the Redskins system as Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder, but don’t count him out as a potential sleeper.

56. D.J. Moore, Panthers. Moore was the first receiver off the board in the 2018 NFL Draft and he will have a chance to be the No. 1 receiver on the Panthers, though Devin Funchess will be tough to beat out. The 5-11 Moore averaged 13.9 yards per reception in college and had his best season in 2017, logging 80 catches, eclipsing 1,000 yards, and grabbing a career-best eight touchdowns. It may take him some time to get into the NFL groove, but Cam Newton will learn to love throwing to him.

57. Calvin Ridley, Falcons. The 6-1 Ridley is joining an Atlanta offense that already has Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu. That should give him plenty of opportunities to find open space, and it will also place him in a pass-happy offense, unlike the Alabama offense. And even at Alabama, he was a big-play threat, averaging 15.3 yards per catch in his final year with the Crimson Tide.

58. Martavis Bryant, Raiders. Bryant seems likely to be a red-zone threat for the Raiders. He tied for fourth on the Steelers in red-zone targets last year with 10, but he will probably be at worst the third option down there in Oakland. Jon Gruden dealt a third-round pick for Bryant, so he must have big plans for him, and he should offer a different skill set than Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson thanks to his game breaking speed (15.2 career yards per catch). The only question is whether Bryant will be facing a suspension for drug testing issues during the upcoming season.

59. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars. Moncrief was a mega-bust for the Colts, but now he will be taking his talents to Jacksonville. Last year, Moncrief had a career-high 15 yards per catch, but he only saw 47 targets in 12 games. Perhaps a change of scenery will help Moncrief and allow the touchdown ability he showed in 2016 (seven scores in nine games) to return if he’s given a chance to play down by the goal line.

60. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers. Last season, DeSean Jackson averaged only 13.4 yards per catch, the worst total of his career. He needs to develop some chemistry with Jameis Winston, as they struggled badly to get on the same page last year. If he can’t do that once Winston returns in Week 4, then time might run out on the 31-year-old speedster's chances of sticking around in the NFL.

61. Kenny Golladay, Lions. After scoring two touchdowns in the first game of his career, Golladay slowed down due to a nagging hamstring injury that hampered him in Weeks 4-10. Golladay averaged 17 yards per catch, which would have been fourth best in the league among qualified players, but Golladay was two catches away from hitting the qualifying mark. His huge 6-4 frame should give him a chance to be a playmaker in the red zone. He’s definitely a sleeper to keep an eye on.

62. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons. Sanu was targeted nearly 100 times and scored five touchdowns last season. The addition of Calvin Ridley may take some of those targets away, but Sanu still received 11 red-zone looks last year, behind only Julio Jones for the team lead.

63. Geronimo Allison, Packers. During his rookie year in 2016, Allison played in 17 percent of the Packers snaps. Last year, that number nearly doubled to 33 percent. With Jordy Nelson gone, Allison will take on more of a prominent role with the Packers and could do a bit more with extra playing time. He caught 23 passes for 253 yards while mostly working with Brett Hundley, so with Aaron Rodgers, Allison is a candidate for a jump in production.

64. Cole Beasley, Cowboys. Beasley has been a solid slot man for the Cowboys and should continue to serve as a security blanket for Dak Prescott. However, since the Cowboys don’t have a lot of receiving talent, opponents might focus on Beasley as the No. 2 receiver and that could hurt his value. That, and the fact that he only had 314 yards and four scores last year.

65. Quincy Enunwa, Jets. Enunwa missed all of last season with a neck injury. Before he went down, he was en route to becoming the No. 1 receiver for the Jets. Enunwa has averaged 14.7 yards per catch during his career, but that has come more from physical jump balls than it has from game-breaking speed. He’s a good complement to Robby Anderson, but he comes with a lot of risk because of his health.

66. Terrance Williams, Cowboys. Last year, Williams posted the worst numbers of his career in yardage (568), yards per catch (10.7), and touchdowns (0). Williams is generally durable and the Cowboys don’t have many offensive weapons, but he’s not a very appealing option, as he has very little upside.

67. Terrelle Pryor, Jets. Pryor was a fantasy darling for many last year, but an ankle injury derailed his lone season in Washington. Now with the Jets, Pryor will try to get his hands on some of the 12 red-zone targets that went to Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who is now with the Jaguars. Pryor saw four red-zone targets last year and didn’t catch a touchdown on any of them. He's still dealing with the ankle injury that plagued him last season, so it might take a while before Pryor really gets a shot to make plays.

68. Willie Snead, Ravens. Snead had a couple of good seasons in New Orleans before falling out of favor last year. In Baltimore, he will probably play the slot and will play more than the 25 percent of snaps he logged with the Saints last year.

69. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks. Lockett had 555 yards and 188 YAC last season, but he only has scored three times (as a receiver) in the past two seasons. Lockett figures to be involved in Seattle’s No. 2 receiver battle and he could see more than the 10 red-zone targets he got last year.

70. Ted Ginn Jr., Saints. Ginn had a career high in receiving yards with the Saints last season, logging 787 and averaging 14.8 yards per catch. He will continue to be a big play threat, but Cameron Meredith could eat into his target total a bit.

71. Tyrell Williams, Chargers. Williams has averaged an insane 16.5 yards per catch during his career and actually had an average of 16.9 last season. He’s a big play waiting to happen. However, Williams saw 50 fewer targets than he did in 2018 and that number will only continue to decrease if Mike Williams emerges in his second season.

72. Jaron Brown, Seahawks. Brown switched squads in the NFC West this offseason going from the Cardinals to the Seahawks. Brown had 1,053 air yards last year and has been a big-play receiver thanks to his combination of quickness and height. He will have a chance to win the Seahawks No. 2 receiver battle in 2018 and could emerge as a nice sleeper early in the year.

73. Christian Kirk, Cardinals. Kirk totaled at least 919 yards and seven touchdowns in all three of his seasons at Texas A&M. He should be a good fit in the slot for the Cardinals, but their unsettled quarterback situation will cap his potential upside. Chad Williams, J.J. Nelson, and Brice Butler all figure to be ahead of Kirk for targets, at least at the start of training camp.

74. John Ross, Bengals. Ross was the No. 9 overall pick by the Bengals in the 2017 draft. He only touched the ball once on a 12-yard run and fumbled at the end of it. He has the speed needed to be a gadget player, but trusting him in fantasy is a very bold move. However, the path to the No. 2 receiver job is wide open, as the Bengals cut Brandon LaFell in early August. That could give Ross some sleeper appeal.

75. Michael Gallup, Cowboys. Gallup caught 100 passes for 1,418 yards during his final collegiate season. He joins a Cowboys team that is desperate for someone to start across from Allen Hurns. If Gallup can prove that his combination of speed and size (6-1) can translate to the NFL, he will have a legitimate chance to start over Terrance Williams.

76. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers. Godwin had a very good rookie season for the Buccaneers in 2017. He caught 34 targets for 525 yards, averaging 15.4 yards per catch. If he wasn’t buried behind other players on the Bucs depth chart, he could rank higher. If he overtakes either Adam Humphries or DeSean Jackson, Godwin could be a prime deep sleeper for 2018.

77. Eric Decker, Patriots. Decker signed with the Patriots in wake of Jordan Matthews's hamstring injury. Decker didn't perform well in '17, only logging 563 yards and scoring once, but perhaps joining the New England offense will give him an opportunity to succeed.

78. Brandon Marshall, Seahawks. Marshall averaged a career-low 8.6 yards per catch and scored no touchdowns before getting hurt early in the 2017 season. He is heading to Seattle, but the 34-year-old may have a tough time winning snaps from the younger and more athletic competition he will face.

79. Zay Jones, Bills. Despite playing in 75 percent of the Bills snaps, good for the lead among receivers, Jones only caught 27 passes for 316 yards and two scores. Even worse, Jones had a woeful catch percentage of 36.5 percent, meaning that he caught only 27-of-74 passes thrown his way. He never was on the same page as Buffalo's quarterbacks, and that’s a major concern even with new signal-callers under center.

80. Keelan Cole, Jaguars. Cole was second among qualified players in yards per catch last season at a clip of 17.8. He definitely can make big plays. However, he may be buried on the depth chart in the upcoming season given the Jaguars’ plethora of young options at receiver. This is a position battle to watch in the preseason. If Cole emerges, he'll fly up these rankings.

81. J.J. Nelson, Cardinals. Nelson has averaged 18.6 yards per catch during his time with the Cardinals. The speedster’s main game is the big play, and he has one huge fantasy game seemingly every year. However, it’s impossible to predict when that will come, plus he now has to stave off competition from Chad Williams, Brice Butler, and Christian Kirk.

82. Anthony Miller, Bears. Miller was a second-round pick by the Bears, and he has a chance to be a very good player. In his final season at Memphis, he grabbed 96 passes for 1,462 yards and 18 touchdowns. Those numbers were similar to his 2016 campaign. Mitchell Trubisky will love throwing to Miller, and with a good preseason, he could end up emerging rapidly as a potential contributor.

83. Corey Coleman, Browns. Coleman has missed 13 games in his first two seasons and is buried behind a lot of weapons on the Browns depth chart. He is capable of making splash plays, but there are too many concerns to highly value the former first-round pick.

84. Taylor Gabriel, Bears. The 5-8 Gabriel joined the Bears this offseason to help provide a potential downfield weapon for Mitchell Trubisky. He’s a boom-or-bust playmaker who averaged 16.5 yards per catch in 2016 compared to 11.5 in '17. As a result, he is difficult to trust in fantasy.

85. Tavon Austin, Cowboys. Austin is now on the Cowboys who are, as mentioned several times, desperate for receiving help. That said, Austin seemed to make the switch to more of a runner than receiver in 2017, catching 13 passes for Los Angeles and running the ball 59 times. Perhaps the Cowboys have different plans for Austin, who figures to be a gadget player.

86. Mike Wallace, Eagles. Wallace is with the Eagles to take over the Torrey Smith role in their offense. Wallace, who has averaged 15 yards per catch during his career, will help stretch opposing defenses but will probably be, at best, the fourth receiving option on the offense (behind Jeffery, Agholor, Zach Ertz, and possibly Corey Clement).

87. Kevin White, Bears. White has played in five NFL games in three seasons.

88. Breshad Perriman, Ravens. Perriman was targeted 35 times last season and only caught 10 passes. He has good speed, but he appears to have lost the trust of the Baltimore coaches and front office, as they signed three new receivers in free agency this offseason.

89. James Washington, Steelers. Washington posted three straight 1,000-yard seasons at Oklahoma State to close his college career. The Steelers selected him in the second round, and he appears to be on the fast track to replace Martavis Bryant for the team.

90. John Brown, Ravens. Since Brown’s breakout season in 2015, where he looked like the future No. 2 receiver in Arizona after logging 1,003 yards, he has regressed thanks to some troublesome leg injuries. He’s still a big-play threat (14.5 yards per catch in his career) and perhaps joining the Ravens will revitalize him.

91. Torrey Smith, Panthers. Smith was traded from the Eagles to the Panthers this offseason. He averaged a career-low 11.9 yards per catch last season, but the Panthers added him to help stretch defenses and open up space for their other receivers.

92. Adam Humphries, Buccaneers. Humphries is a consistent slot receiver. In each of the past two seasons, he has seen exactly 83 targets and has totaled 622 and 631 yards each season, respectively. He’s a better real-life player than a fantasy threat.

93. Chad Williams, Cardinals. Williams was a third-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2017 draft. He only had three catches as a rookie, but he could step into a larger role with John Brown now on the Ravens.

94. Ryan Grant, Colts. Grant was a steady player last year for the Redskins. He uses his route running skills to get open, and that would explain why he got 10 targets in the red zone and scored on three of them. The Colts will like his ability to make space and he will certainly see a fair share of targets because of their weaker receiving corps.

95. J'Mon Moore, Packers. Moore has size and could challenge for playing time with the Packers.

96. Dez Bryant, Free Agent.