Fantasy Football QB Draft Rankings: Can Mahomes offer a repeat performance?

Behold Patrick Mahomes: The new king of fantasy QBs. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

What Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did in 2018-19 was nothing short of extraordinary.

5,097 passing yards. 50 touchdowns. A whopping 318.6 yards per game. Mahomes earned the title of first QB taken in fantasy football drafts this year. That said, can he come close to doing the same this year, or is there another QB — say, the revitalized Andrew Luck — who can challenge him for the top spot?

