Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: Top 200 cheat sheet

Is there really that big of a difference between PPR leagues and standard leagues in fantasy football? Yes and no. Certain players who tend to get more receptions rise in the rankings, which alters position tiers and creates a new batch of sleepers and busts. Your general draft strategy shouldn't change too much, though quarterbacks as a whole lose a little value since there are more points to be scored and they won't score any of them. Of course, if your draft applet doesn't have a separate set of PPR rankings and standard rankings, things can go south in a hurry. That's why we recommend adding our PPR Top 200 to your cheat sheet as a fail-safe.

For the most part, the very best players are still the very best players. Sure, we drop Ezekiel Elliott, who's No. 1 in our standard rankings, to No. 4 in our PPR rankings, but he obviously remains a clear-cut RB1 and cornerstone of any fantasy team. Once you get outside the top 20, however, things can change. Bruising RBs like Jordan Howard drop while glorified receivers like Christian McCaffrey rise. Larry Fitzgerald, who might not rack up monster yards or a ton of touchdowns, is a much more consistent player, while a big-play guy like Marvin Jones takes a slight hit. A steady stream of targets usually results in at least a few extra points every week, and those can add up.

Furthermore, PPR leagues give specialists -- mainly third-down backs -- legitimate fantasy value on a weekly basis. Guys like Theo Riddick, Tarik Cohen, and Chris Thompson have much more value in PPR leagues, but it can be tough to figure out just how much of a bump they should receive. After all, consistent receiving points are nice, but touchdowns still rule in most leagues. If you're playing in a PPR league for the first time, it's easy to overvalue receiving backs and undervalue traditional runners, and if you don't show a little restraint, you'll wind up with a bunch of players who rarely get into the end zone.

As with any set of rankings, these are subject to change as developments emerge throughout the preseason. Check back frequently for updates.

1 Todd Gurley, RB, Rams 2 David Johnson, RB, Cardinals 3 Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers 4 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys 5 Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers 6 Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints 7 Julio Jones, WR, Falcons 8 Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants 9 DeAndre Hopkins, WR Texans 10 Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs 11 Michael Thomas, WR, Saints 12 Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers 13 Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers 14 Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants 15 A.J. Green, WR, Bengals 16 Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons 17 Davante Adams, WR, Packers 18 Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars 19 Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers 20 Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings 21 Jerick McKinnon, RB, 49ers 22 Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers 23 Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals 24 Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks 25 LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills 26 Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs 27 Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings 28 Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals 29 Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs 30 Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots 31 JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers 32 Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams 33 Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles 34 Jordan Howard, RB, Bears 35 Golden Tate, WR, Lions 36 Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings 37 Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns 38 Jay Ajayi, RB, Eagles 39 Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers 40 Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles 41 Alex Collins, RB, Ravens 42 Josh Gordon, WR, Browns 43 Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Lions 44 Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders 45 Kenyan Drake, RB, Dolphins 46 Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks 47 T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts 48 Devin Funchess, WR, Panthers 49 Jimmy Graham, TE, Packers 50 Demaryius Thomas, WR, Broncos 51 Derrick Henry, RB, Titans 52 Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Browns 53 Tom Brady, QB, Patriots 54 Dion Lewis, RB, Titans 55 Allen Robinson, WR, Bears 56 Ronald Jones II, RB, Buccaneers 57 Mark Ingram, RB, Saints 58 Delanie Walker, TE, Titans 59 Josh Doctson, WR, Redskins 60 Allen Hurns, WR, Cowboys 61 Evan Engram, TE, Giants 62 Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans 63 Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles 64 Sammy Watkins, WR, Chiefs 65 Chris Hogan, WR, Patriots 66 Carlos Hyde, RB, Browns 67 Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons 68 Lamar Miller, RB, Texans 69 Cam Newton, QB, Panthers 70 Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions 71 Kyle Rudolph, TE, Vikings 72 Jamison Crowder, WR, Redskins 73 Pierre Garcon, WR, 49ers 74 Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers 75 Drew Brees, QB, Saints 76 Jordy Nelson, WR, Raiders 77 Corey Davis, WR, Titans 78 Chris Thompson, RB, Redskins 79 Marshawn Lynch, RB, Raiders 80 DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins 81 Nelson Agholor, WR, Eagles 82 Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers 83 Corey Clement, RB, Eagles 84 Jack Doyle, TE, Colts 85 Danny Amendola, WR, Dolphins 86 Royce Freeman, RB, Broncos 87 Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks 88 Robert Woods, WR, Rams 89 Isaiah Crowell, RB, Jets 90 Ty Montgomery, RB, Packers 91 Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears 92 Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins 93 C.J. Anderson, RB, Panthers 94 Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks 95 Peyton Barber, RB, Buccaneers 96 Kerryon Johnson, RB, Lions 97 George Kittle, TE, 49ers 98 Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers 99 Marlon Mack, RB, Colts 100 Trey Burton, TE, Bears 101 Will Fuller, WR, Houston 102 Devontae Booker, RB, Broncos 103 Theo Riddick, RB, Lions 104 Sony Michel, RB, Patriots 105 Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots 106 Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots 107 Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers 108 Robby Anderson, WR, Jets 109 Michael Crabtree, WR, Ravens 110 Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants 111 D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texans 112 Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers 113 Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Cardinals 114 Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos 115 Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans 116 Marqise Lee, WR, Jaguars 117 Jaguars D/ST 118 Eagles D/ST 119 Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons 120 Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams 121 Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins 122 Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals 123 Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Bills 124 Matt Breida, RB, 49ers 125 Vikings D/ST 126 Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys 127 Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings 128 Randall Cobb, WR, Packers 129 Jared Goff, QB, Rams 130 Cameron Meredith, WR, Saints 131 Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans 132 Buck Allen, RB, Ravens 133 Kenny Stills, WR, Dolphins 134 Derek Carr, QB, Raiders 135 Andrew Luck, QB, Colts 136 Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars 137 Paul Richardson, WR, Redskins 138 James White, RB, Patriots 139 Chris Ivory, RB, Bills 140 David Njoku, TE, Browns 141 Rams D/ST 142 Chargers D/ST 143 Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers 144 Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Chiefs 145 Cole Beasley, WR, Cowboys 146 Mike Williams, WR, Chargers 147 Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals 148 Frank Gore, RB, Dolphins 149 D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers 150 Jordan Wilkins, RB, Colts 151 Martavis Bryant, WR, Raiders 152 Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons 153 Ben Watson, TE, Saints 154 Saints D/ST 155 Nick Chubb, RB, Browns 156 Ravens D/ST 157 Cameron Brate, TE, Buccaneers 158 Rob Kelley, RB, Redskins 159 LeGarrette Blount, RB, Lions 160 Panthers D/ST 161 Alex Smith, QB, Redskins 162 O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers 163 Charles Clay, TE, Bills 164 Latavius Murray, RB, Vikings 165 Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions 166 Mohamed Sanu, WR, Falcons 167 Steelers D/ST 168 Aaron Jones, RB, Packers 169 Geronimo Allison, WR, Packers 170 Donte Moncrief, WR, Jaguars 171 Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys 172 Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers 173 Texans D/ST 174 Bilal Powell, RB, Jets 175 Broncos D/ST 176 Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers 177 Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears 178 Bears D/ST 179 Luke Willson, TE, Lions 180 Jared Cook, TE, Raiders 181 Doug Martin, RB, Raiders 182 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, Jaguars 183 Patriots D/ST 184 Vance McDonald, TE, Steelers 185 Lions D/ST 186 Eli Manning, QB, Giants 187 Titans D/ST 188 Case Keenum, QB, Broncos 189 Justin Tucker, K, Ravens 190 Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams 191 Stephen Gostkowski, K, Patriots 192 Jake Elliott, K, Eagles 193 Matt Bryant, K, Falcons 194 Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs 195 Dan Bailey, K, Cowboys 196 Wil Lutz, K, Saints 197 Matt Prater, K, Lions 198 Chris Boswell, K, Steelers 199 Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Texans 200 Robbie Gould, K, 49ers



