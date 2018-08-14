Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: Top 200 cheat sheet

Sporting News
It's pretty simple -- if you're in a PPR league, then you need PPR rankings. Our Top 200 cheat sheet is here to help you spot sleepers and put together a strategy to dominate your 2018 fantasy football draft.

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: Top 200 cheat sheet

It's pretty simple -- if you're in a PPR league, then you need PPR rankings. Our Top 200 cheat sheet is here to help you spot sleepers and put together a strategy to dominate your 2018 fantasy football draft.

Is there really that big of a difference between PPR leagues and standard leagues in fantasy football? Yes and no. Certain players who tend to get more receptions rise in the rankings, which alters position tiers and creates a new batch of sleepers and busts. Your general draft strategy shouldn't change too much, though quarterbacks as a whole lose a little value since there are more points to be scored and they won't score any of them. Of course, if your draft applet doesn't have a separate set of PPR rankings and standard rankings, things can go south in a hurry. That's why we recommend adding our PPR Top 200 to your cheat sheet as a fail-safe.

For the most part, the very best players are still the very best players. Sure, we drop Ezekiel Elliott, who's No. 1 in our standard rankings, to No. 4 in our PPR rankings, but he obviously remains a clear-cut RB1 and cornerstone of any fantasy team. Once you get outside the top 20, however, things can change. Bruising RBs like Jordan Howard drop while glorified receivers like Christian McCaffrey rise. Larry Fitzgerald, who might not rack up monster yards or a ton of touchdowns, is a much more consistent player, while a big-play guy like Marvin Jones takes a slight hit. A steady stream of targets usually results in at least a few extra points every week, and those can add up.

Furthermore, PPR leagues give specialists -- mainly third-down backs -- legitimate fantasy value on a weekly basis. Guys like Theo Riddick, Tarik Cohen, and Chris Thompson have much more value in PPR leagues, but it can be tough to figure out just how much of a bump they should receive. After all, consistent receiving points are nice, but touchdowns still rule in most leagues. If you're playing in a PPR league for the first time, it's easy to overvalue receiving backs and undervalue traditional runners, and if you don't show a little restraint, you'll wind up with a bunch of players who rarely get into the end zone.

MORE RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2018 Fantasy Cheat Sheet

6 Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints | Top 200

As with any set of rankings, these are subject to change as developments emerge throughout the preseason. Check back frequently for updates.

Kicker

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2018 Fantasy Cheat Sheet

6 Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

2018 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings

1

Todd Gurley, RB, Rams

2

David Johnson, RB, Cardinals

3

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers

4

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys

5

Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers

6

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

7

Julio Jones, WR, Falcons

8

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants

9

DeAndre Hopkins, WR Texans

10

Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs

11

Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

12

Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

13

Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers

14

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

15

A.J. Green, WR, Bengals

16

Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons

17

Davante Adams, WR, Packers

18

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars

19

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

20

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

21

Jerick McKinnon, RB, 49ers

22

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

23

Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

24

Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks

25

LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills

26

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

27

Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings

28

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals

29

Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs

30

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots

31

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers

32

Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams

33

Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles

34

Jordan Howard, RB, Bears

35

Golden Tate, WR, Lions

36

Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings

37

Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns

38

Jay Ajayi, RB, Eagles

39

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

40

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles

41

Alex Collins, RB, Ravens

42

Josh Gordon, WR, Browns

43

Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Lions

44

Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders

45

Kenyan Drake, RB, Dolphins

46

Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks

47

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts

48

Devin Funchess, WR, Panthers

49

Jimmy Graham, TE, Packers

50

Demaryius Thomas, WR, Broncos

51

Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

52

Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Browns

53

Tom Brady, QB, Patriots

54

Dion Lewis, RB, Titans

55

Allen Robinson, WR, Bears

56

Ronald Jones II, RB, Buccaneers

57

Mark Ingram, RB, Saints

58

Delanie Walker, TE, Titans

59

Josh Doctson, WR, Redskins

60

Allen Hurns, WR, Cowboys

61

Evan Engram, TE, Giants

62

Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans

63

Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles

64

Sammy Watkins, WR, Chiefs

65

Chris Hogan, WR, Patriots

66

Carlos Hyde, RB, Browns

67

Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons

68

Lamar Miller, RB, Texans

69

Cam Newton, QB, Panthers

70

Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions

71

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Vikings

72

Jamison Crowder, WR, Redskins

73

Pierre Garcon, WR, 49ers

74

Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers

75

Drew Brees, QB, Saints

76

Jordy Nelson, WR, Raiders

77

Corey Davis, WR, Titans

78

Chris Thompson, RB, Redskins

79

Marshawn Lynch, RB, Raiders

80

DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins

81

Nelson Agholor, WR, Eagles

82

Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers

83

Corey Clement, RB, Eagles

84

Jack Doyle, TE, Colts

85

Danny Amendola, WR, Dolphins

86

Royce Freeman, RB, Broncos

87

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks

88

Robert Woods, WR, Rams

89

Isaiah Crowell, RB, Jets

90

Ty Montgomery, RB, Packers

91

Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears

92

Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins

93

C.J. Anderson, RB, Panthers

94

Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks

95

Peyton Barber, RB, Buccaneers

96

Kerryon Johnson, RB, Lions

97

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

98

Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers

99

Marlon Mack, RB, Colts

100

Trey Burton, TE, Bears

101

Will Fuller, WR, Houston

102

Devontae Booker, RB, Broncos

103

Theo Riddick, RB, Lions

104

Sony Michel, RB, Patriots

105

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots

106

Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots

107

Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers

108

Robby Anderson, WR, Jets

109

Michael Crabtree, WR, Ravens

110

Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants

111

D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texans

112

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers

113

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Cardinals

114

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos

115

Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans

116

Marqise Lee, WR, Jaguars

117

Jaguars D/ST

118

Eagles D/ST

119

Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons

120

Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

121

Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins

122

Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals

123

Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Bills

124

Matt Breida, RB, 49ers

125

Vikings D/ST

126

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

127

Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings

128

Randall Cobb, WR, Packers

129

Jared Goff, QB, Rams

130

Cameron Meredith, WR, Saints

131

Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans

132

Buck Allen, RB, Ravens

133

Kenny Stills, WR, Dolphins

134

Derek Carr, QB, Raiders

135

Andrew Luck, QB, Colts

136

Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars

137

Paul Richardson, WR, Redskins

138

James White, RB, Patriots

139

Chris Ivory, RB, Bills

140

David Njoku, TE, Browns

141

Rams D/ST

142

Chargers D/ST

143

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers

144

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Chiefs

145

Cole Beasley, WR, Cowboys

146

Mike Williams, WR, Chargers

147

Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals

148

Frank Gore, RB, Dolphins

149

D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers

150

Jordan Wilkins, RB, Colts

151

Martavis Bryant, WR, Raiders

152

Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons

153

Ben Watson, TE, Saints

154

Saints D/ST

155

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

156

Ravens D/ST

157

Cameron Brate, TE, Buccaneers

158

Rob Kelley, RB, Redskins

159

LeGarrette Blount, RB, Lions

160

Panthers D/ST

161

Alex Smith, QB, Redskins

162

O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers

163

Charles Clay, TE, Bills

164

Latavius Murray, RB, Vikings

165

Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions

166

Mohamed Sanu, WR, Falcons

167

Steelers D/ST

168

Aaron Jones, RB, Packers

169

Geronimo Allison, WR, Packers

170

Donte Moncrief, WR, Jaguars

171

Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys

172

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

173

Texans D/ST

174

Bilal Powell, RB, Jets

175

Broncos D/ST

176

Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers

177

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears

178

Bears D/ST

179

Luke Willson, TE, Lions

180

Jared Cook, TE, Raiders

181

Doug Martin, RB, Raiders

182

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, Jaguars

183

Patriots D/ST

184

Vance McDonald, TE, Steelers

185

Lions D/ST

186

Eli Manning, QB, Giants

187

Titans D/ST

188

Case Keenum, QB, Broncos

189

Justin Tucker, K, Ravens

190

Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams

191

Stephen Gostkowski, K, Patriots

192

Jake Elliott, K, Eagles

193

Matt Bryant, K, Falcons

194

Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs

195

Dan Bailey, K, Cowboys

196

Wil Lutz, K, Saints

197

Matt Prater, K, Lions

198

Chris Boswell, K, Steelers

199

Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Texans

200

Robbie Gould, K, 49ers


What to Read Next