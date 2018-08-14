Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: Top 200 cheat sheet
Is there really that big of a difference between PPR leagues and standard leagues in fantasy football? Yes and no. Certain players who tend to get more receptions rise in the rankings, which alters position tiers and creates a new batch of sleepers and busts. Your general draft strategy shouldn't change too much, though quarterbacks as a whole lose a little value since there are more points to be scored and they won't score any of them. Of course, if your draft applet doesn't have a separate set of PPR rankings and standard rankings, things can go south in a hurry. That's why we recommend adding our PPR Top 200 to your cheat sheet as a fail-safe.
For the most part, the very best players are still the very best players. Sure, we drop Ezekiel Elliott, who's No. 1 in our standard rankings, to No. 4 in our PPR rankings, but he obviously remains a clear-cut RB1 and cornerstone of any fantasy team. Once you get outside the top 20, however, things can change. Bruising RBs like Jordan Howard drop while glorified receivers like Christian McCaffrey rise. Larry Fitzgerald, who might not rack up monster yards or a ton of touchdowns, is a much more consistent player, while a big-play guy like Marvin Jones takes a slight hit. A steady stream of targets usually results in at least a few extra points every week, and those can add up.
Furthermore, PPR leagues give specialists -- mainly third-down backs -- legitimate fantasy value on a weekly basis. Guys like Theo Riddick, Tarik Cohen, and Chris Thompson have much more value in PPR leagues, but it can be tough to figure out just how much of a bump they should receive. After all, consistent receiving points are nice, but touchdowns still rule in most leagues. If you're playing in a PPR league for the first time, it's easy to overvalue receiving backs and undervalue traditional runners, and if you don't show a little restraint, you'll wind up with a bunch of players who rarely get into the end zone.
As with any set of rankings, these are subject to change as developments emerge throughout the preseason. Check back frequently for updates.
1
Todd Gurley, RB, Rams
2
David Johnson, RB, Cardinals
3
Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers
4
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
5
Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers
6
Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
7
Julio Jones, WR, Falcons
8
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants
9
DeAndre Hopkins, WR Texans
10
Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs
11
Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
12
Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
13
Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers
14
Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants
15
A.J. Green, WR, Bengals
16
Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons
17
Davante Adams, WR, Packers
18
Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars
19
Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
20
Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings
21
Jerick McKinnon, RB, 49ers
22
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers
23
Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals
24
Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks
25
LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills
26
Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
27
Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings
28
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals
29
Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs
30
Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots
31
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers
32
Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams
33
Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles
34
Jordan Howard, RB, Bears
35
Golden Tate, WR, Lions
36
Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
37
Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns
38
Jay Ajayi, RB, Eagles
39
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
40
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles
41
Alex Collins, RB, Ravens
42
Josh Gordon, WR, Browns
43
Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Lions
44
Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders
45
Kenyan Drake, RB, Dolphins
46
Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
47
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts
48
Devin Funchess, WR, Panthers
49
Jimmy Graham, TE, Packers
50
Demaryius Thomas, WR, Broncos
51
Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
52
Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Browns
53
Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
54
Dion Lewis, RB, Titans
55
Allen Robinson, WR, Bears
56
Ronald Jones II, RB, Buccaneers
57
Mark Ingram, RB, Saints
58
Delanie Walker, TE, Titans
59
Josh Doctson, WR, Redskins
60
Allen Hurns, WR, Cowboys
61
Evan Engram, TE, Giants
62
Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans
63
Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles
64
Sammy Watkins, WR, Chiefs
65
Chris Hogan, WR, Patriots
66
Carlos Hyde, RB, Browns
67
Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons
68
Lamar Miller, RB, Texans
69
Cam Newton, QB, Panthers
70
Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
71
Kyle Rudolph, TE, Vikings
72
Jamison Crowder, WR, Redskins
73
Pierre Garcon, WR, 49ers
74
Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers
75
Drew Brees, QB, Saints
76
Jordy Nelson, WR, Raiders
77
Corey Davis, WR, Titans
78
Chris Thompson, RB, Redskins
79
Marshawn Lynch, RB, Raiders
80
DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins
81
Nelson Agholor, WR, Eagles
82
Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers
83
Corey Clement, RB, Eagles
84
Jack Doyle, TE, Colts
85
Danny Amendola, WR, Dolphins
86
Royce Freeman, RB, Broncos
87
Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks
88
Robert Woods, WR, Rams
89
Isaiah Crowell, RB, Jets
90
Ty Montgomery, RB, Packers
91
Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears
92
Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins
93
C.J. Anderson, RB, Panthers
94
Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks
95
Peyton Barber, RB, Buccaneers
96
Kerryon Johnson, RB, Lions
97
George Kittle, TE, 49ers
98
Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers
99
Marlon Mack, RB, Colts
100
Trey Burton, TE, Bears
101
Will Fuller, WR, Houston
102
Devontae Booker, RB, Broncos
103
Theo Riddick, RB, Lions
104
Sony Michel, RB, Patriots
105
Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots
106
Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots
107
Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
108
Robby Anderson, WR, Jets
109
Michael Crabtree, WR, Ravens
110
Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
111
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texans
112
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
113
Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Cardinals
114
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos
115
Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans
116
Marqise Lee, WR, Jaguars
117
Jaguars D/ST
118
Eagles D/ST
119
Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
120
Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams
121
Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins
122
Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals
123
Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Bills
124
Matt Breida, RB, 49ers
125
Vikings D/ST
126
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
127
Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings
128
Randall Cobb, WR, Packers
129
Jared Goff, QB, Rams
130
Cameron Meredith, WR, Saints
131
Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans
132
Buck Allen, RB, Ravens
133
Kenny Stills, WR, Dolphins
134
Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
135
Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
136
Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars
137
Paul Richardson, WR, Redskins
138
James White, RB, Patriots
139
Chris Ivory, RB, Bills
140
David Njoku, TE, Browns
141
Rams D/ST
142
Chargers D/ST
143
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers
144
Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Chiefs
145
Cole Beasley, WR, Cowboys
146
Mike Williams, WR, Chargers
147
Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals
148
Frank Gore, RB, Dolphins
149
D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers
150
Jordan Wilkins, RB, Colts
151
Martavis Bryant, WR, Raiders
152
Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons
153
Ben Watson, TE, Saints
154
Saints D/ST
155
Nick Chubb, RB, Browns
156
Ravens D/ST
157
Cameron Brate, TE, Buccaneers
158
Rob Kelley, RB, Redskins
159
LeGarrette Blount, RB, Lions
160
Panthers D/ST
161
Alex Smith, QB, Redskins
162
O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers
163
Charles Clay, TE, Bills
164
Latavius Murray, RB, Vikings
165
Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions
166
Mohamed Sanu, WR, Falcons
167
Steelers D/ST
168
Aaron Jones, RB, Packers
169
Geronimo Allison, WR, Packers
170
Donte Moncrief, WR, Jaguars
171
Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys
172
Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
173
Texans D/ST
174
Bilal Powell, RB, Jets
175
Broncos D/ST
176
Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers
177
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears
178
Bears D/ST
179
Luke Willson, TE, Lions
180
Jared Cook, TE, Raiders
181
Doug Martin, RB, Raiders
182
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, Jaguars
183
Patriots D/ST
184
Vance McDonald, TE, Steelers
185
Lions D/ST
186
Eli Manning, QB, Giants
187
Titans D/ST
188
Case Keenum, QB, Broncos
189
Justin Tucker, K, Ravens
190
Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams
191
Stephen Gostkowski, K, Patriots
192
Jake Elliott, K, Eagles
193
Matt Bryant, K, Falcons
194
Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs
195
Dan Bailey, K, Cowboys
196
Wil Lutz, K, Saints
197
Matt Prater, K, Lions
198
Chris Boswell, K, Steelers
199
Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Texans
200
Robbie Gould, K, 49ers