Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: TE
Tight end fantasy value is always tough to figure out. It's even more difficult when it comes to PPR rankings, which is why, it's important to identify potential TE sleepers who might provide value in the mid/late rounds of the draft.
Generally speaking, there are only a handful of high-volume tight ends across the league. It's good to know who those guys are, but overall, TE rankings don't see a lot of big changes for PPR leagues compared to standard formats.
Still, at a position where even seemingly minor stat differences can matter, our TE PPR rankings are worth a look. There are a couple of potential steals you could land (cough, cough, Jack Doyle) because other players might overpay for a bigger name who may not see as many targets.
We’ll be keeping these rankings updated throughout the preseason and right up to the start of the regular season on Sept. 6. Here’s a look at the top PPR tight ends for 2018.
1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
2. Rob Gronkowksi, Patriots
3. Zach Ertz, Eagles
4. Jimmy Graham, Packers
5. Delanie Walker, Titans
6. Evan Engram, Giants
7. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
8. Greg Olsen, Panthers
9. Jack Doyle, Colts
10. Trey Burton, Bears
11. George Kittle, 49ers
12. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals
13. Jordan Reed, Redskins
14. David Njoku, Browns
15. Tyler Eifert, Bengals
16. Ben Watson, Saints
17. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers
18. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
19. Charles Clay, Bills
20. Luke Willson, Lions
21. Jared Cook, Raiders
22. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars
23. Vance McDonald, Steelers
24. Austin Hooper, Falcons
25. Hayden Hurts, Ravens
26. Virgil Green, Chargers
27. Eric Ebron, Colts
28. Stephen Anderson, Texans
29. Gerald Everett, Rams
30. Ed Dickson, Seahawks