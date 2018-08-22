Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: TE

Is there much change in fantasy PPR tight end rankings compared to standard-league TE rankings? We break down fantasy football's thinnest position.

Tight end fantasy value is always tough to figure out. It's even more difficult when it comes to PPR rankings, which is why, it's important to identify potential TE sleepers who might provide value in the mid/late rounds of the draft.

Generally speaking, there are only a handful of high-volume tight ends across the league. It's good to know who those guys are, but overall, TE rankings don't see a lot of big changes for PPR leagues compared to standard formats.

Still, at a position where even seemingly minor stat differences can matter, our TE PPR rankings are worth a look. There are a couple of potential steals you could land (cough, cough, Jack Doyle) because other players might overpay for a bigger name who may not see as many targets.

We’ll be keeping these rankings updated throughout the preseason and right up to the start of the regular season on Sept. 6. Here’s a look at the top PPR tight ends for 2018.

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

2. Rob Gronkowksi, Patriots

3. Zach Ertz, Eagles

4. Jimmy Graham, Packers

5. Delanie Walker, Titans

6. Evan Engram, Giants

7. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

8. Greg Olsen, Panthers

9. Jack Doyle, Colts

10. Trey Burton, Bears

11. George Kittle, 49ers

12. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals

13. Jordan Reed, Redskins

14. David Njoku, Browns

15. Tyler Eifert, Bengals

16. Ben Watson, Saints

17. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers

18. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers

19. Charles Clay, Bills

20. Luke Willson, Lions

21. Jared Cook, Raiders

22. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars

23. Vance McDonald, Steelers

24. Austin Hooper, Falcons

25. Hayden Hurts, Ravens

26. Virgil Green, Chargers

27. Eric Ebron, Colts

28. Stephen Anderson, Texans

29. Gerald Everett, Rams

30. Ed Dickson, Seahawks

