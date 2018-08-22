Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: TE

Tight end fantasy value is always tough to figure out. It's even more difficult when it comes to PPR rankings, which is why, it's important to identify potential TE sleepers who might provide value in the mid/late rounds of the draft.

Generally speaking, there are only a handful of high-volume tight ends across the league. It's good to know who those guys are, but overall, TE rankings don't see a lot of big changes for PPR leagues compared to standard formats.

Still, at a position where even seemingly minor stat differences can matter, our TE PPR rankings are worth a look. There are a couple of potential steals you could land (cough, cough, Jack Doyle) because other players might overpay for a bigger name who may not see as many targets.

Quarterback | Running back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker | Top 200



We’ll be keeping these rankings updated throughout the preseason and right up to the start of the regular season on Sept. 6. Here’s a look at the top PPR tight ends for 2018.

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs 2. Rob Gronkowksi, Patriots 3. Zach Ertz, Eagles 4. Jimmy Graham, Packers 5. Delanie Walker, Titans 6. Evan Engram, Giants 7. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings 8. Greg Olsen, Panthers 9. Jack Doyle, Colts 10. Trey Burton, Bears 11. George Kittle, 49ers 12. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals 13. Jordan Reed, Redskins 14. David Njoku, Browns 15. Tyler Eifert, Bengals 16. Ben Watson, Saints 17. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers 18. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers 19. Charles Clay, Bills 20. Luke Willson, Lions 21. Jared Cook, Raiders 22. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars 23. Vance McDonald, Steelers 24. Austin Hooper, Falcons 25. Hayden Hurts, Ravens 26. Virgil Green, Chargers 27. Eric Ebron, Colts 28. Stephen Anderson, Texans 29. Gerald Everett, Rams 30. Ed Dickson, Seahawks