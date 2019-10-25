Fantasy Football Podcast: Trade season, IR season, and how those top-ADP players are doing

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

With the NFL trade deadline less than a week away, some teams have already begun to make moves. Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss those trades and much more in the latest fantasy football podcast.

Mohamed Sanu and Emmanuel Sanders are both on new teams, and in better situations, too. Sanu is now on the undefeated Patriots, who lost WR Josh Gordon to the IR (0:50), and Sanders is on the undefeated 49ers (7:30). Liz and Matt discuss those trades and how they impact the fantasy landscape.

Gordon wasn't the only big name fantasy player to hit the injured reserve. The Detroit Lions placed RB Kerryon Johnson on the IR and our experts diagnose whether Ty Johnson, the most added player in Yahoo leagues, is the answer (13:00).

Earlier in the week, Yahoo Fantasy’s very own James Koh tweeted out a graphic of where the top players in ADP currently stand through seven weeks of the season and ... well ... it’s not pretty. To think, the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Mixon, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Saquon Barkley are nowhere near the top-20 at their position is unreal. Liz and Matt break down this stunning group and offer up some suggestions for dealing with the reality of this situation in fantasy (19:00).

After discussing all that, our experts preview some interesting Week 8 matchups in Tampa Bay vs. Tennessee (the Ryan Tannehill era is here!) and Philadelphia (can the Eagles get it together on offense?) vs. Buffalo (37:40). They then wrap up the show giving some daily fantasy bargains and fades for the week (46:45).

