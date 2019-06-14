Fantasy Football Podcast: To keep or not to keep Christian McCaffrey, 'Ma'am's,' and QB updates

In this week’s fantasy football podcast, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss what a “Fantasy Ma’am” is. A “Fantasy Ma’am.” Yes, Liz delves into ... whatever that is.

Later, our experts deliver some quarterback news. Russell Wilson has come out and said he wants to play until he’s 45 (but will the Seahawks protect him enough to achieve that goal?). Andy Dalton apparently loves his new head coach, Zac Taylor, while Baker Mayfield is being drafted ahead of the likes of Matt Ryan and Drew Brees — are gamers getting too hyped on the Browns signal caller, or is the hype warranted?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Liz and Matt got an interesting voicemail this week. A fantasy football gamer has been debating whether he should forego the 10th overall pick in his 10-player, full-PPR keeper league draft in favor of keeping stud running back, Christian McCaffrey.

Run-CMC went nuts in fantasy last season, delivering first round value. And lest we forget, McCaffrey went viral earlier this year for showcasing Hulk-like arms, so maybe the best is yet to come? That said, this particular fantasy gamer is questioning keeping him and letting his draft pick go, especially considering that Carolina added Jordan Scarlett and Elijah Holyfield in the 2019 NFL Draft. What should he do?

Remember to leave your voicemail for a future episode at 888-85-YAHOO (that's 888-859-2466).

And please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB