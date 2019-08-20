Fantasy Football Podcast: Josh Gordon is back, D.K. needs surgery and NFC West preview
In this episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football podcast, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon open the show with the news that Patriots WR Josh Gordon has been reinstated (1:50). They discuss the fantasy outlook for the troubled wideout and the bare cupboard of Patriots pass-catchers.
Later, Matt & Liz discuss a few guys who are in the news for a myriad of reasons, like Case Keenum being named the Week 1 starter in Washington (5:50), D.K. Metcalf needing surgery in Seattle (11:00), Darwin Thompson getting some consideration in Kansas City (14:45) and Justice Hill trying to stand out in a the crowded Baltimore backfield (23:00).
Our experts then preview the NFC West in the Arizona Cardinals (29:15), Los Angeles Rams (42:00), San Francisco 49ers (45:20) and the Seattle Seahawks (51:45).
To wrap up the show, Matt & Liz take a listener voicemail about new Cleveland Brown, Odell Beckham Jr. (56:25)
