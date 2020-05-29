Fantasy Football Podcast: Talking Bears, Packers, and second-tier RB options

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Liz Loza is joined by none other than NFL Network’s Adam Rank on the latest fantasy football podcast!

Liz and Adam talk all things NFL, including Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones saying he “would love to be a lifelong Packer.”

... Which is interesting, considering the Packers drafted rookie running back, A.J. Dillon. Liz and Adam share their thoughts on this backfield along with how they’d draft Jones this year. (03:25)

They’ll also break down where Jones fits in their strategy along with fellow second-tier RBs Josh Jacobs (11:57), Austin Ekeler (13:01), Miles Sanders (18:00), James Conner (26:10), and Devin Singletary (29:10) .

We’ve been talking quite a bit about the Bears on this here pod, and since Adam is a Bears guy, he and Liz give their thoughts on the offense (along with a tweet from Adam stating he thought rookie tight end Cole Kmet was a good draft choice by said Bears!). (32:54)

Finally, the experts run through some guys they like and don’t like for this fantasy football season, including Drew Lock and potentially lethal Denver Broncos (40:10), and Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders. (44:56)

Can Aaron Jones replicate his 2019 season? (No.)

