Fantasy Football Podcast: Strange fantasy takes from the upside-down and 2019 NFL divisional futures

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

As much as summer is full of outdoorsy activities, it’s also a season to binge watch TV shows (the television and air conditioner are especially enticing when it’s 100 degrees outside).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In this episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon investigate some fantasy takes through the lens of their latest obsession: season three of Stranger Things. They talk about some NFL takes that might be could be from the upside-down but might be more likely than you think, including:

- how Royce Freeman could be Denver's top back this year (4:40)

- why Tom Brady should be ignored in drafts (11:10)

- why the Cardinals’ run game will be more impressive than its new-look passing attack (17:25)

- a claim that a certain ornery Giants WR could maintain fantasy relevance on an otherwise crappy team (26:00)

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Moving away from strange scenarios, Liz and Matt look to 2019 NFL future bets and go through some divisional winner odds, picking out some value picks and some stay-aways (31:40).

On the latest Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon investigate some unconventional fantasy takes including a flip of last year's roles for Denver Broncos running backs Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay. (Photo by Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Remember to leave your voicemail for a future episode at 888-85-YAHOO (that's 888-859-2466).

And please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts