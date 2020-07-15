Fantasy Football Podcast: Rankings disagreements, A.J. Green, D'Andre Swift, and more

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Welcome to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football Podcast! Liz Loza and Andy Behrens are here to talk all things football and fantasy on this latest episode.

[Create or join a 2020 Yahoo Fantasy Football League for free today]

First up, Liz and Andy reveal their takeaways from their drafts after they both took part in the Scott Fish Bowl.

Andy recently wrote a piece on rookie running back D’Andre Swift, making the bold claim that the former Georgia Bulldog is about to end the fantasy woes of Detroit Lions running backs — do we believe it?

Then, our analysts talk about the next subject in Liz’s Rust vs. Rest series, A.J. Green, and whether he’ll make an impact this season on the revamped, Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals.

Next up, the analysts discuss some disagreements they have in their fantasy rankings, including Liz having Dalvin Cook ranked ninth among RBs and Andy being so much higher than her on Will Fuller.

Will A.J. Green bounce back?

Please remember to rate, review, and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Liz: @LizLoza_FF

Follow Andy: @andybehrens

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts