Fantasy Football Podcast: RBs to stash in the second-half and goodbye to Dalton & Flacco

With Liz Loza out Halloween-ing, Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo’s very own Scott Pianowski for the latest fantasy football podcast.

And with Halloween on the mind, there are some scary situations in the NFL, starting the Steelers backfield, which is a true house of horrors right now. James Conner, Jaylen Samuels, and Benny Snell are all either dealing with injuries or trying to return from them. Seems like Samuels is ready to go, but nonetheless, Scott and Matt break down these situations (3:20).

From scary RBs to terrifying QBs, we got confirmation that Kyle Allen is returning under center in Carolina for at least one more week, even though it seems Cam Newton will be making his grand return soon (8:10), Andy Dalton was outright benched in favor of Ryan Finley for the Bengals (16:25), and an injured Joe Flacco will give way to Brandon Allen at QB for the Broncos (21:00).

Week 9 marks the beginning of #HandcuffSZN, as a prime second-half strategy is for fantasy managers to start adding handcuffs to elite running backs (23:00) Some options include: Alexander Mattison, Gus Edwards, Ryquell Armstead, Tony Pollard, Darrell Henderson, and Reggie Bonnafon. Mark Walton is another option worth adding who is actually a starter, and maybe even Darwin Thompson is a sneaky add?

Scott and Matt also discuss the value of Raiders players (like Tyrell Williams and Darren Waller) in the second half (36:25), as well as why you should be caring about second-half strength of schedule (40:05).

After discussing all that, our experts preview some interesting Week 9 matchups in Chicago vs. Philadelphia and Jacksonville vs. Houston (45:25). They then wrap up the show giving some daily fantasy bargains and fades for the week (52:35).

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison leads our experts list of must-own RBs to stash for the second half of the fantasy season. (Photo by Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

