Fantasy Football Podcast: Packers & Titans post-mortem, Eli retiring, and ranking the QBs in 2020

This is it. The matchup is set. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will meet for all the marbles at Super Bowl LIV. Who ya got?

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon give their initial thoughts on the matchup in the latest fantasy football podcast.

But we can’t forget about the teams the Chiefs and 49ers beat to get here. Liz and Matt give their thoughts on both the Titans and Packers — two squads that probably played beyond their means in these playoffs. (1:10)

Elsewhere in the NFL, the offseason has continued chugging along, especially in East Rutherford. After hiring Jason Garrett as their new offensive coordinator, the Giants are now linked to Freddie Kitchens. (13:15)

Speaking of the Giants, Eli Manning announced his retirement on Wednesday, and almost immediately the Hall Of Fame debate began — which side are you on? (19:40)

The Jaguars hired Jay Gruden as their new OC, but head coach Doug Marrone has kept talks of a 2020 starter at quarterback under wraps thus far. (28:00)



Our fantasy analysts published their way too early top 10 ranks at every position this week. Liz and Matt compare their notes on quarterbacks, and debate between Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes for the 2020 fantasy season. (32:00)

We’ll be back next week, live from Radio Row in Miami at Super Bowl LIV!

Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are the consensus top 2 QBs in early 2020 fantasy rankings, but in what order? (Photos L to R by: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images; Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

