Fantasy Football Podcast: Nick Foles is back, RBs to stash/WR3s to stream, and a Week 11 preview

Well, as fun as Minshew Mania was, it has indeed come to an end. Nick Foles is returning to the Jaguars this week, but what does it mean for the fantasy values of Jaguar studs like Leonard Fournette and D.J. Chark? (1:10)

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss that and much more on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast.

Elsewhere in the NFL, two of the top tight ends in fantasy won’t be on the field in Week 11. Austin Hooper will now be out for a month, and considering he’d been the top tight end in fantasy, we feel your pain, fantasy managers. Is Luke Stocker a viable fantasy option now?

George Kittle is set to miss another game, and unfortunately, it’s against the Cardinals, the team which has been friendliest to opposing TEs this season. Liz and Matt seek out TE dart-throws in the wake of these injuries for Week 11. (5:45)

As you very well know, it’s #HandcuffSZN, but beyond that, Liz and Matt list the running backs fantasy managers should be stashing — regardless of whether they’re rostering the lead backs in the same offense. (15:05)

Next up, our experts talk about the random group of wideouts in the top 30-50 who seem to produce week in and week out, and which of them are worth streaming based on their matchups. (23:40)

After discussing all that, our experts give one bit of advice for every game one the Week 11 slate (35:55).

Nick Foles returns to the Jaguars in Week 11 at the Indianapolis Colts (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

