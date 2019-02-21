Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC East questions, Oscar talk and what's gonna happen with AB?

Welcome to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast! Yes, our name is changed (slightly), but our content, our voices, and our entertainment stays the same.

That’s not the only new thing, however. Along with our new name, we are also launching the Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast

Hosted by Scott Pianowski, our baseball pod will feature appearances by Dalton Del Don, Andy Behrens, and other industry experts for a not-so-serious discussion on fantasy baseball, and so much more. The first show premieres on March 4, but you can already subscribe to it on your podcast app of choice.

Back to this week though. The 91st Academy Awards will air this Sunday the 24th — who ya got? Matt’s got Vice .

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon break down the big awards show on this week’s podcast episode (3:15).

Back in the world of football, we witnessed a furthering in the apparent break-up between All-World wide receiver Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Our experts discuss where AB could end up, although Matt is still skeptical he leaves the Steel City at all (13:50).

The team will also further the conversation into Liz’s offseason column examining the 10 most interesting players to monitor. This week, they will delve into the third and fourth additions to her list, Nick Foles and Robert Foster (21:30).

Our experts also take a deeper look at Matt’s weekly major fantasy questions column, where he breaks down the biggest issues each team in every division is facing this offseason.

This week, they’ll take a look at the Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, and Giants in the NFC East. They’ll discuss whether Dallas can navigate their changing salary cap, if the Eagles’ problems go beyond just injuries, what the Giants will do at quarterback, and so much more (26:15).

