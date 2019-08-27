Fantasy Football Podcast: Luck retires, Cam's foot, and NFC East preview

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

To the surprise of pretty much the entire sports world, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced that he was retiring from football on Saturday, August 24. If you can imagine the shockwave Luck’s retirement made throughout the NFL, then the reverberations his decision have made and will continue to make in fantasy football are just as big. Liz Loza and Matt Harmon break down the stunning events in this episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast (0:30).

Jacoby Brissett will now be the starting QB of the Colts. Liz and Matt give their thoughts on Brissett being a viable fantasy option now that he’s at the helm of this offense. And speaking of which, what does this all mean for the fantasy weapons of Indy? Big names like T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack, and Eric Ebron all have to be viewed in a different light in fantasy drafts (12:40).

Elsewhere in the NFL, Cam Newton went down with a sprained left feet during the Panthers third preseason game against the Patriots. Lots of optimism surrounded Newton after he showed off a new throwing motion and some pretty deep ball completions in training camp. Panthers GM Marty Hurney said the team is “cautiously optimistic” that Newton would be ready by Week 1. Liz and Matt give their thoughts on the matter (21:15).

The Houston Texans' Lamar Miller also went down with an injury over the weekend and the worst was confirmed, as he was placed on the IR with a torn ACL. Matt & Liz discuss the confusing RB situation in Houston and ask whether the Texans' starter is even on their roster right now (22:45).

Our experts then preview the NFC East New York Giants (27:50), Washington Redskins (40:30), Philadelphia Eagles (44:20) and Dallas Cowboys (50:40).

