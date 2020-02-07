Fantasy Football Podcast: Looking at 2020 RBs, WRs, and TEs — and should Taysom Hill be FLEX eligible?
After yet another playoff comeback from a 10+ point deficit, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers to claim the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LIV.
Liz Loza and Matt Harmon recap their weeks in Miami (0:35) and big game (7:35) on the latest fantasy football podcast.
Elsewhere in the NFL, Matt asked Taysom Hill about his fantasy eligibility, and the do-it-all Saint delivered his answer. Matt thinks he should not have FLEX eligibility — what do you think? (21:55)
Speaking of shadowy quarterback situations, there continue to be reports out of Chicago that the Bears will add a veteran QB presence to challenge Mitchell Trubisky in camp. Liz & Matt speculate who that veteran passer could be. (29:15)
Finally, Liz and Matt run down their way-too-early rankings for running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. (34:15)
