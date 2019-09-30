Fantasy Football Podcast: Lions show signs of (fantasy) life, Nick Chubb explodes and is Brissett a QB1?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Week 4 has been ... interesting. After a bunch of random, waiver-wire-fodder players scored, many matchups that looked like they’d be easy wins for the favorites went down to the wire, including the game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Lions defense surprise in holding Patrick Mahomes to no touchdowns, but Detroit’s fantasy assets showed out as well. Liz Loza and Matt Harmon break that game down and much more in the latest fantasy football podcast, starting with the Cleveland Browns offensive resurgence against the Baltimore Ravens (1:00).

Matthew Stafford, Kerryon Johnson, Kenny Golladay, and T.J. Hockenson all had great days in a losing effort for the Detroit but Liz and Matt ask, should we be paying the Lions more respect (7:00)?

Elsewhere in the NFL, Wayne Gallman lived up to many fantasy owners' hopes and dreams as Saquon Barkley's replacement (11:55). Gallman was the clear lead back for the Giants on a day that Daniel Jones was not at his best, and is expected to be just that as long as Saquon Barkley remains out. Speaking of that Giants game, Dwayne Haskins finally made his NFL debut in a plus matchup ... and it wasn’t great. Our experts debate whether he’s worth a stash in fantasy.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Jacoby Brissett has now delivered back-to-back high-scoring fantasy weeks (20:15). The question Liz and Matt aim to answer is: Do we consider Brissett a QB1 going forward?

Liz and Matt would be remiss if they didn’t address the fact that DeAndre Hopkins has now gone three consecutive weeks with quiet outputs after his Week 1 explosion. What do we make if it? Our experts discuss the Houston receiver and the Texans' receiver corps without Kenny Stills (26:40).

Gotta talk about the Rams-Buccaneers game, which was not only the highest-scoring game of the season so far, it’s the highest-scoring game in Tampa Bay history. Our experts break down that game and all the action that took place (33:30).

They wrap up with the exciting Thursday night game between the Packers and Eagles marvel at the Green Bay offense that is putting up points but doesn't seem to have it all together yet (36:50).

