Fantasy Football Podcast: Injuries emerge, Week 2 game previews, and 'Tilted or Jilted'

Well, the Week 2 action is here, but we’ve already begun dealing with the injury monster. Once again, Hunter Henry has fallen victim, this time thanks to a fracture in his left knee. His fellow Charger, Mike Williams, is also dealing with a knee injury of his own. Sadly, Derrius Guice underwent surgery for a torn meniscus and will be sidelined for about eight weeks. Quincy Enunwa is out for the year with a neck injury.

Oh, and speaking of Jets, quarterback Sam Darnold will also miss some time ... with mono. It’s been rough being a Jets fan of late, to say the least. Liz Loza and Matt Harmon break down all those injuries on this week’s Yahoo Fantasy podcast, starting with the weirdness in East Rutherford (0:20), moving to the bad vibes in LA (6:40) and wrapping up with Guice's Thursday morning surgery with Dr. James Andrews (10:35).

Liz and Matt are joined this week by the human sports encyclopedia, Scott Pianowski to go through some overreactions to Week 1 — specifically, which players have left them jilted or tilted from the likes of Tyler Lockett, Corey Davis, Aaron Rodgers, Devin Singletary and Geronimo Allison (15:50).

Our experts then preview some key Week 2 matchups (31:25) and close out the show with some daily fantasy bargains and fades (44:15).

Liz Loza & Matt Harmon discuss Sam Darnold's illness and other early-season injuries on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

