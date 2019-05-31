Fantasy Football Podcast: Industry mock drafts and the grey area between RB1s and 2s

We’re in the waning days of May, but it’s never too early to talk fantasy football, and one of the most enjoyable aspects of the offseason is being able to mock draft. Matt Harmon and Liz Loza have been taking part in some industry mocks lately, and they start off this week’s fantasy football podcast episode by talking about the drafts they’ve completed thus far (5:00).

As you know, our fantasy football experts have been putting out their team previews for the 2019 season, and most recently they took on the Indianapolis Colts. Liz filmed a video in which she questioned whether Colts running back Marlon Mack can finish the season in the RB1 tier.

Can he join the likes of Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, and Alvin Kamara? On that same note, which other running backs are worthy of the fantasy RB1 tier? Liz and Matt take on the backs who fall in that grey area between RB1 and RB2 including Mack, Damien Williams, James Conner, David Johnson, Melvin Gordon, Le'Veon Bell, Nick Chubb and Dalvin Cook (17:00).

Finally, Liz and Matt tackle the over/under win totals for the AFC/NFC South (34:50) and the AFC/NFC West teams (41:50). Can the Rams and Chiefs repeat as double-digit victory division winners? Will Tampa Bay and Oakland reach .500?

James Conner, Nick Chubb and David Johnson fall in the undefined region of fantasy backs between RB1 and RB2. (Credits L to R: Joe Sargent/Getty Images; Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images; Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

