Fantasy Football Podcast: How often do top-scoring RB1s repeat their success?

Welcome to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football Podcast! Liz Loza is joined by Mauricio Gutierrez, the founder of Estadio Fantasy, which is the No.1 site for Fantasy Football analysis in Spanish, to talk all things football and fantasy on this latest episode.

Recently, Mauricio wrote about where the first pick fantasy drafts usually ends up at the end of the season — and the results aren’t pretty. (06:00)

In the last decade, only three RBs who were top picks ended up repeating as a top-5 RB, that was Arian Foster in 2012, Adrian Peterson in 2015 and Todd Gurley in 2018. None of those RBs repeated as RB1 the next year:

2010 - C. Johnson (RB7)

2011 - Peterson (RB15)

2012 - Foster (RB3)

2013 - Peterson (RB11)

2014 - McCoy (RB12)

2015 - Peterson (RB2)

2016 - A. Brown (WR1)

2017 - D. Johnson (injured)

2018 - Gurley (RB3)

2019 - S. Barkley (RB10)

Liz and Mauricio discuss this, along with Christian McCaffrey's chances to repeat as top fantasy running back, and whether we should that change our draft strategy/find a McCaffrey replacement at No. 1 overall.

Liz and Mauricio continue their running back discussion with Mauricio’s take on Joe Mixon, along with their thoughts on a potentially resurgent David Johnson. (14:52)

Oh, and Antonio Brown un-retired from football again. Just in case you were wondering.

We're all aboard the Joe Mixon hype train.

