Fantasy Football Podcast: Early injury reverberations, drumbeats, and Hollywood tales

Training Camp is in full swing, and players are already doing their best to show out. Unfortunately, not all is well. As players begin to up their intensity, so too does the risk of injury rise. We’re seeing some big names banged up already, with the biggest headline involving A.J. Green, who suffered yet another lower-body injury, this time to his ankle. He will reportedly not be on the field for a couple of regular season games. The Bengals have been hit hard by injuries to the O-line too — so what should fantasy gamers do about this team (3:50)?

Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green is injured again. Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss the fantasy impact on the lates Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Liz and Matt help fantasy gamers sift through the early wave of injuries in this week’s fantasy football podcast.

Elsewhere in injury and transaction news, Matt and Liz cover the Lions cutting RB Theo Riddick and the health scares caused by Titans RB Derrick Henry and Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (22:15)

On to a more positive note, the fantasy drumbeat continues to grow for key players (26:15). Curtis Samuel, a Harmon favorite, continues to shine in camp. Jordan Howard is reportedly getting first-team reps with the Eagles thus far, which may damper the thoughts of Miles Sanders’ truthers. Kalen Ballage continues to be a thorn in the side of fantasy owners waiting for that Kenyan Drake breakout season.

Liz and Matt then bring up some true Hollywood tales, including that time Ryan Phillipe saved one of Liz’s kids, and who might be her fantasy savior this season (34:20).

Oh, and before we go: With football season in full effect, we will be returning to twice-a-week episodes starting next week!

