Fantasy Football Podcast: Breakout WR candidates and rookie RBs to watch out for

June is here, and we’re edging closer and closer to fantasy football draft season. Gamers and industry experts alike are already mocking, including our very own Liz Loza and Matt Harmon. Everyone has their own specific processes for getting themselves ready to draft. Reading material and tools aplenty exist, and Matt himself happens to be a pioneer of a popular one.

In this week’s podcast episode Matt and Liz discuss exactly what Reception Perception is, how it works, and how it can help fantasy players with their wide receivers (7:40).

Key things have stood out to Matt this year, like the massive gap between the Panthers WRs (13:50), Chicago’s dynamic duo (19:40), the elite success of Calvin Ridley (24:50), and the truth of Amari Cooper as a Dallas Cowboy (24:50). Oh, and Michael Thomas had perhaps the best season Matt’s ever tracked over the last 5 years (30:10).

Liz and Matt also delve deeper into the pool of lesser-known rookie running backs, talking about the likes of Benny Snell, RyQuell Armstead, and Dexter Williams (36:20).

Oh, and Gerald McCoy signed with the Carolina Panthers (4:25) — any thoughts, 49ers fans?

The Chicago Bears' Anthony Miller and Allen Robinson are a WR duo primed for a breakout according to Matt Harmon on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

