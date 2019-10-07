Fantasy Football Podcast: Big performances, and are the Panthers really better without Cam Newton?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

You want to talk about big performances, look no further than Week 5. In the latest fantasy football podcast, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon recap those outings, and much more, and they’re joined by Psych and A Million Little Things alum, James Roday!

We can’t talk about big performances without talking about what Christian McCaffrey did to the Jacksonville Jaguars (1:30). Run-CMC racked up a whopping 237 total yards and three touchdowns on 25 total touches. Those are video game numbers. But after another monster day by McCaffrey, the Panthers are 3-0 during the Kyle Allen era. So, it begs the question: Are the Panthers — Matt’s ex-lover — a truly better team without Cam Newton?

Minshew-Mania stumbled against McCaffrey’s Panthers, but there were fantasy goodies to be had on the Jaguars side of the ball, too. Gardner Minshew (26/44 for 374 yards and 2 TDs), Leonard Fournette (137 total yards, 1 TD), D.J. Chark (164 yards, 2 TDs) all provided great days.

You’ll remember last week, the frustration about the Vikings passing had boiled over, especially with their two stud wideouts, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Well, the coaching staff heard — sort of. Adam Thielen and Kirk Cousins had good days; Diggs, not so much. Across on the other side of the scoreboard, the Giants lost Wayne Gallman to a concussion. And while Saquon Barkley continues to build evidence of his inhuman nature, Liz and Matt discuss Vikings/Giants and whether Jonathan Hilliman is now on the fantasy radar (11:30).

Before the Sunday night clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts, Teddy Bridgewater was the third-highest scoring fantasy quarterback. Yes, that Teddy Bridgewater, thanks to 314 pass yards and four touchdowns — so maybe this offense isn’t as in trouble as we initially thought after the Drew Brees injury (19:30).



Back to the AFC South, the Will Fuller explosion happened, as the wideout turned 16 targets into 14 catches, 217 yards, and 3 TDs. His quarterback, Deshaun Watson, had a day too, throwing five touchdowns and totaling 473 yards through the air and on the ground (28:15).

Have to shout out Josh Jacobs too, who, going up against the vaunted Bears defense and playing overseas, went off for 143 total yards and two touchdowns (30:30)



Aaron Jones decided to put on his best Christian McCaffrey impression against Dallas, going off for FOUR touchdowns and over 180 combined yards (35:45). On the other side of the spectrum, Amari Cooper turned 14 targets into 11 catches, 226 yards, and a touchdown.

Big, unexpected performances indeed.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey put up a monster game in Week 5. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

