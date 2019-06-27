Fantasy Football Podcast: Best Ball is here — and let's declare independence from crappy takes!

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Summer is here, and that’s not the only thing to get excited about. In this week’s fantasy football podcast, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon talk about the launch of Yahoo’s new game, Best Ball (1:50)! Yahoo Fantasy Best Ball launched on desktop with free public leagues and will be launching on mobile later this summer, along with private and paid leagues.

If you’ve never played or never heard of Best Ball before, it’s a format that removes the week-to-week roster management and automatically starts your best players every week. Doesn’t get any more convenient than that. Best Ball highlights the best part of fantasy (the draft) and takes away the grind of the regular season.

You’ll draft 20 players overall and every week the highest scorers at each position will be automatically added to your lineup. That’s 1 QB, 2 RBs, 3 WRs, 1 TE, 1 FLEX & 1 DEF/ST (nope, no kicker).

No adds, drops, or trades. Best Ball is about your drafting skills and your ability to construct strong rosters. And since it automatically chooses the highest scorers at each position, that means you won’t have to worry about that random Sunday where DeSean Jackson goes nuts for 170 yards and 3 TDs — on your bench.

Next up in this episode, Liz and Matt wanted to talk a little bit about independence (20:15). With the 4th of July around the corner, they decide to declare themselves independent from all those fantasy football takes that suck. Things like not drafting a guy because he did nothing for you the year before.

