Fantasy Football Podcast: Backup RBs go off, more Wentz worry, and more Week 12 review

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sure, Christian McCaffrey and Nick Chubb had big days, as expected, but a lot of backup running backs had memorable outings in Week 12. Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss the captivating performances from Rashaad Penny, Latavius Murray, Qadree Ollison, Benny Snell and more in the latest fantasy football podcast. (01:25)

Liz and Matt hit mostly every game from Week 12’s Sunday slate, including fantasy owners finally getting a solid look at first round Patriots WR N’Keal Harry. Should fantasy owners invest in the rookie or are there better options in the depleted New England receiver corps? (13:25)

Elsewhere in the NFL, we witnessed another disappointing outing by Carson Wentz. So, for the umpteenth time, what’s wrong with Wentz? (21:28)

The Browns went off in the Week 12, as everybody with fantasy value — Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt — ate, while on the other side, DeVante Parker turned 11 targets into six catches for 91 yards (for what it’s worth). (31:45)

Oakland got caught in a classic west-to-east trap game in East Rutherford. Matt & Liz take a look at Sam Darnold’s performance and the Jets’ light schedule to round out the season (36:30)

Don’t get your ponytail in a bunch, but Derrick Henry had himself a day against the Jaguars and Leonard Fournette got into the end-zone twice as well. Could Ryan Tannehill be the answer in Tennessee and man, it definitely seems like Foles is not in Jacksonville. (41:58)

Story continues

John Brown is becoming (or rather, has become) one of the safest wide receivers to roster in fantasy (48:12), Mason Rudolph got benched one week after you-know-what, only to watch the Duck, Devlin Hodges, come in and help the Steelers get the W (51:30).

Liz and Matt discuss all that and more fantasy tidbits from Week 12’s games.

Seattle running back Rashaad Penny was among a handful of deep-bench RBs who put up impressive numbers in Week 12. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts