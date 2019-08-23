Fantasy Football Podcast: Boom-or-bust guys, auction strategy and AFC West preview

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

We're only about 13 days from season kicking off in Chicago, but who can even focus on the upcoming NFL season when the XFL is back, baby! Liz Loza & Matt Harmon briefly grade the new XFL team names and logos (1:05) before opening the show for real by taking a listener question about boom-or-bust players (4:30).

In discussing John Brown, Tre'Quan Smith, Adam Humphries, Marvin Jones, Tyrell Williams, Damien Williams and Jared Cook, they talk about some high-risk/high-reward options, the types of variances that exist with theses players and also some floor-play options.

Later, Matt & Liz are joined by none other than Yahoo Fantasy’s very own Scott Pianowski to discuss strategies for fantasy owners heading into auction drafts (16:30).

Our experts then preview the AFC West Oakland Raiders (28:45), Denver Broncos (38:20), Los Angeles Chargers (43:00) and Kansas City Chiefs (49:30).

Damien Williams is a high-risk/high-reward fantasy option in 2019. Liz Loza & Matt Harmon discuss Williams and other boom-or-bust candidates on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

