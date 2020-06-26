Fantasy Football Podcast: A shorter preseason, the Ravens offense and a Big Ben bounceback?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Welcome back to a new episode of the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football Podcast! Liz Loza and Matt Harmon are back to talk all things football.

[Create or join a 2020 Yahoo Fantasy Football League for free today]

While training camps are expected to open on time, Yahoo's Charles Robinson reports that the NFL is discussing the viability of a full preseason slate, and we know the annual HOF game has been canceled. What will be the impact of a shortened ramp-up period on players? (0:33)

Matt Harmon calls Ben Roethlisberger "one of the keys to fantasy football in 2020" since his health directly impacts the value of Juju Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and James Conner. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, said, "He's comfortable and pleased where he is. Some people who had the opportunity to work with him are impressed and pleased where he is. The medical experts are comfortable where he is and his readiness for 2020." Liz Loza's chats with an orthopedist says the prolonged break for Ben is a little bit good news and a little bit bad news for his expected value and the Steelers offense. (13:10)

And elsewhere in the AFC North, one of the Steelers’ biggest rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, loom as division favorites, but do we need to worry about Lamar Jackson regressing? If potential regression is to be staved off, Lamar will need weapons to throw to. Can anyone other than Hollywood Brown and Mark Andrews step up in Baltimore? Or are there just not enough touches left once Brown, Andrews, and the rushing game with Lamar get theirs? At least we'll have always some early Miles Boykin coach-hype. (22:45)

Plus, we'll get a player debate in before we get out of here: Is the fantasy community too pessimistic on the Rivers-less Keenan Allen? (45:43)

Story continues

Will Big Ben buoy or tank the Steelers fantasy value?

Please remember to rate, review, and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Liz: @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt: @MattHarmon_BYB

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts