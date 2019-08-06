Fantasy Football Podcast: 2019 strategy, 2018 apologies and NFC North preview (with the Fantasy Footballers)

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon are joined in this week’s Yahoo Fantasy Football podcast by three very special guests. Andy Holloway, Jason Moore, and Mike Wright — the Fantasy Footballers themselves — are here!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

The Fantasy Footballers discuss their history, how they came to be and how they grew to become the fantasy powerhouse they are today (2:15). Yahoo Fantasy listeners already know Liz and Matt's strategies like the “Zero-RB” theory and the “Just-Don’t-Draft-Anyone-On-The-Giants-Or-Bengals” strategy. Andy, Jason, and Mike also reveal some of their key strategies for this year (10:35)

Next, the crew reveals some of the 2018 fantasy takes they’d like to apologize for, in the spirit of Le’Veon Bell apologizing to fantasy gamers who drafted him last season (24:10).

Finally, Liz and Matt begin their forthcoming NFL divisional breakdown for August with the NFC North and the Chicago Bears (36:05), Detroit Lions (43:10), Green Bay Packers (50:50) and Minnesota Vikings (59:05).

They wrap up the show taking a few listener questions on Derrius Guice, players to watch out for in the preseason and whether Patrick Mahomes is worth being selected in the 2nd or 3rd round (1:05:30).

Liz Loza & Matt Harmon are joined by The Fantasy Footballers to discuss the NFC North and the Chicago Bears' potentially crowded backfield with RBs Tarik Cohen and David Montgomery. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Remember to leave your voicemail for a future episode at 888-85-YAHOO (that's 888-859-2466).

And please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB