Fantasy Football Podcast: 2019 strategy, 2018 apologies and NFC North preview (with the Fantasy Footballers)
Liz Loza and Matt Harmon are joined in this week’s Yahoo Fantasy Football podcast by three very special guests. Andy Holloway, Jason Moore, and Mike Wright — the Fantasy Footballers themselves — are here!
The Fantasy Footballers discuss their history, how they came to be and how they grew to become the fantasy powerhouse they are today (2:15). Yahoo Fantasy listeners already know Liz and Matt's strategies like the “Zero-RB” theory and the “Just-Don’t-Draft-Anyone-On-The-Giants-Or-Bengals” strategy. Andy, Jason, and Mike also reveal some of their key strategies for this year (10:35)
Next, the crew reveals some of the 2018 fantasy takes they’d like to apologize for, in the spirit of Le’Veon Bell apologizing to fantasy gamers who drafted him last season (24:10).
Finally, Liz and Matt begin their forthcoming NFL divisional breakdown for August with the NFC North and the Chicago Bears (36:05), Detroit Lions (43:10), Green Bay Packers (50:50) and Minnesota Vikings (59:05).
They wrap up the show taking a few listener questions on Derrius Guice, players to watch out for in the preseason and whether Patrick Mahomes is worth being selected in the 2nd or 3rd round (1:05:30).
