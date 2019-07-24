Fantasy Football Player Rankings: Top 25 veterans who changed teams in 2019 The 2019 NFL offseason didn’t lack for marquee player movement. Three of the league’s biggest offensive stars and fantasy football studs -- Le'Veon Bell, Odell Beckham Jr., and Antonio Brown -- all relocated to different teams (though they're still high in preseason rankings). 2019 STANDARD RANKINGS:

But they were far from alone. Several other key running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and quarterbacks are settling in as old faces in new places. Here's how they stack up with each other and what their season outlooks are with their new teams.

1 1. Le’Veon Bell, RB, Jets Bell comes in with refreshed legs at 27 and will become the focal rushing and receiving point of Adam Gase’s offense to help Sam Darnold settle in better in Year 2. He’s a solid RB1 again.

2 2. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns Beckham now has a better QB and plays in a more explosive offense than Antonio Brown. There’s 1,500-yard and 15-TD potential if he stays healthy, which should put him in the conversation for the top fantasy receiver.

3 3. Antonio Brown, WR, Raiders Brown goes from Ben Roethlisberger to Derek Carr and is no longer flanked by an elite No. 2 in JuJu Smith-Schuster. He also turned 31 in July. Fortunately, Brown remains in incredible shape and still is a gamebreaker in an offense set up to throw often in trail mode.

4 4. Tevin Coleman, RB, 49ers Coleman was a good free-agent value for San Francisco and makes an underrated RB2. Although there’s a sense that Kyle Shanahan may turn to his familiar committee, the other options can’t be trusted to stay healthy and productive. Coleman, a big back who knows Shanny well, can stay on the field in power and third-down situations alike. The offense should be a lot better overall, too, with Jimmy Garoppolo back.

5 5. Mark Ingram, RB, Ravens Expect the Ravens to remain a run-heavy offense with Greg Roman, and Ingram will be called upon often to support Lamar Jackson with a traditional power rushing attack behind a strong line. With something more resembling a feature role, he is a better RB2 than he was with the Saints.

6 6. Latavius Murray, RB, Saints Murray replaces Ingram as the complementary power back to Alvin Kamara. When needing to fill in for Dalvin Cook in Minnesota last season, Murray was very effective with his bruising, 6-3, 230-pound frame. He’s a strong RB3 and flex option.

7 7. Jared Cook, TE, Saints Cook is coming off a career year in Oakland and gets an upgrade to Drew Brees and a New Orleans offense looking for more drive-finishing pop at the position. The 32-year-old pass-catcher is a solid, middle-tier TE1.

8 8. Tyrell Williams, WR, Raiders Here’s a sleeper WR3 alert for the underrated former Charger who will benefit from playing opposite Antonio Brown. As a regular starter with raised target volume, Williams can channel his 1,000-yard upside from 2016 as the team’s primary outside field-stretcher.

9 9. Jamison Crowder, WR, Jets Crowder is playing the same position, slot receiver, that led to Jarvis Landry having some big seasons for Adam Gase in Miami. He should be a key intermediate target for Darnold, especially with tight end Chris Herndon missing the first four games. This is more of a PPR WR3 special than a standard-league one, but Crowder also proved in Washington he has a nose for the end zone.

10 10. Jordan Howard, RB, Eagles The Eagles’ backfield remains a crowd with rookie Miles Sanders, Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams, Boston Scott, Donnel Pumphrey and now a returning Darren Sproles. Howard was added with the intention of making him the top power back, but the competition for touches and Doug Pederson’s committee lean limits him to RB3 status.

11 11. Golden Tate, WR, Giants Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram will all see a bump in production to compensate for the vacated targets and production of OBJ. Tate, fourth in the pecking order for a shaky QB situation, might not even be a WR3 in standard leagues.

12 12. DeSean Jackson, WR, Eagles Just like he has been game-to-game and season-to-season during his entire career, there’s a boom-or-bust feel to Jackson’s return to Philadelphia at age 32. He could see some love from Carson Wentz as a big-play threat, or he could slow down and be a limited factor behind Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and even Dallas Goedert. That lands him right at WR4.

13 13. Devin Funchess, WR, Colts File him under an unknown WR5. The former Panther struggled with drops last season and now joins a team that deploys T.Y. Hilton as the No. 1, will use the speed of rookie Parris Cambpell well, and maintains big roles for three targets with similar catch radii to Funchess — tight ends Jack Doyle, Eric Ebron and Mo Alie-Cox.

14 14. John Brown, WR, Bills Brown had some fantasy flash early during his lone season in Baltimore when Joe Flacco was throwing to him. He could be a nice big-play threat for strong-armed Josh Allen, but then again, Robert Foster and Zay Jones are still around, and the team also added slot and tight end help. He’s nothing more than a backup on draft day.

15 15. Carlos Hyde, RB, Chiefs He makes the cut as a backup RP only because he could see some key touches should something happen to Damien Williams. Kansas City, however, has made it clear it plans to continue to use Williams as a Kareem Hunt-workhorse to support Patrick Mahomes as a runner and receiver.

16 16. Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns He’s the big fantasy draft stash of ’19 and guaranteed to be taken lot higher than he deserves to be because of the name. The reality is, he’s already missing half the regular season, which is more than half of the fantasy campaign. In the meantime, Cleveland has a strong lead back in Nick Chubb and seems intent on keeping and still using unhappy receiving back Duke Johnson. Hunt is a RB5 you shouldn’t touch until one of the final four rounds.

17 17. Mike Davis, RB, Bears Rookie David Montgomery is on track for the semi-feature duties and Tarik Cohen isn’t going anywhere as a wrinkle runner and receiver. But Davis is a strong swing backup, fresh from good production in that role in Seattle. He’s a good late handcuff option for those who draft Montgomery as a RB2/RB3.

18 18. Matt LaCosse, TE, Patriots Until there’s more clarity about how the Patriots plan to replace the production of Rob Gronkowski through both tight end and wide receiver — including rumors of his return being squashed — it’s hard to invest even a TE2 pick on LaCosse. But he’s the new starter with Benjamin Watson suspended for four games and has hinted at some nice receiving upside with the Broncos and Giants.

19 19. Frank Gore, RB, Bills The Bills seem adamant about still featuring fading LeSean McCoy to some degree, despite signing his recently more productive aging friend Gore and solid former Jaguars backup T.J. Yeldon before drafting promising Devin Singletary. This is a messy committee where a late flier on Singletary as an RB5 has the most appeal.

20 20. T.J. Yeldon, RB, Bills Yeldon had some RB1 production at times when filling in for Leonard Fournette in Jacksonville, but he set himself up to get lost in the Buffalo crowd as a capped-touch change-of-pace back.

21 21. Nick Foles, QB, Jaguars The Jaguars won’t be suddenly throwing the ball around the park because they invested in the Super Bowl 52 MVP, but Foles can get more out of their receivers than Blake Bortles. Still, that limits him to a matchup-based streaming QB3.

22 22. Joe Flacco, QB, Broncos Flacco is also on a team whose foundation is supposed to be defense and power running game. Despite Denver’s praise of him, he’s in a physical fade at age 34. He’s acceptable for occasional streaming purposes only.

23 23. Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Dolphins Fitzpatrick put up some monstrous QB1 numbers in Tampa Bay last season when he wasn’t making enough mistakes to be replaced by Jameis Winston. The Dolphins aren’t as talented or as explosive as the Buccaneers, but in the right matchups, the streaky bearded one can provide his typical gunslinging garbage-time return. Fitzpatrick is a heavy favorite to start early in the season; the question is how long Miami will go before wanting to get a good look at Josh Rosen before the 2020 draft.

24 24. Randall Cobb, WR, Cowboys He replaces Cole Beasley as Dak Prescott’s slot receiver between Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. History shows that role has created limited production, but Cobb should be deployed more than Beasley was with Kellen Moore calling plays. Still, on a strong running team, despite the big name, Cobb is a late-round flier, at best.