Fantasy Football Outlook: Daniel Jones looms as potential sleeper, waiver pickup

The Giants announced Tuesday morning that Daniel Jones will start at quarterback in Week 3 at Tampa Bay. Jones was a surprise selection as the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Duke. He looked solid in the preseason and brings a dual-threat to the Giants' offense that Eli Manning lacked. Most fantasy football owners in single-QB leagues probably figure this move doesn't matter, but Jones might just be a sleeper for 2019 just as Josh Allen was in '18.

Daniel Jones fantasy outlook

Jones won't get pretty fantasy points, but neither did Allen down the stretch of last year when he was one of fantasy's top quarterbacks. His ability to run should provide him a solid fantasy floor, though, especially in four-point passing TD leagues where rushing is slightly more valuable for QBs.

At Duke, Jones ran for at least 300 yards each of his three seasons as a starter, and that's while considering that sacks count as negative rushing yards in college. That included a total of 17 rushing touchdowns across three seasons.That included a clutch, 61-yard TD run in a rivalry win over North Carolina.

In his own words - @Daniel_Jones10 looks back on his 61-yard TD dash that turned the tide versus the pic.twitter.com/0yZbAKjY4F — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) November 14, 2018

Jones isn't a bad passer, either, standing tall in the pocket at 6-5 and throwing 52 touchdowns compared to 29 interceptions in his collegiate career. That included his career-best 22-9 TD-INT ratio in his redshirt junior season for the Blue Devils in 2018.

With the usual caveat that it's the preseason, Jones ignited the competition talks right away by performing the second he stepped foot on an NFL field for game action. He completed 29-of-34 passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns while not throwing an interception. Again, it doesn't matter much, but it was Jones's performance that led the Giants to a 4-0 preseason record.

Manning is so far over the hill that Jones wouldn't really have to be that good to take the starting job, and maybe he's not. But in fantasy football, it's about the numbers he puts up. We'll have to see if the Giants take the reins off relative to the preseason and allow Jones to run, but if they do, he could pass for 250 yards and run for another 40 most weeks, with an added potential for a rushing TD. That's a good bye-week fill-in QB who will get better once Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate get back on the field.

How does Daniel Jones affect Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram?

Jones has to be an upgrade over the 2019 version of Manning. Barkley and Engram haven't had trouble producing already with Manning under center, so it's tough to imagine Jones could make things worse. Barkley is still maybe the best back in football, and Engram is your starting fantasy tight end every week.

Again, we'll have to see how the offense shakes out, but expect this to be good for Sterling Shepard (when healthy) and Golden Tate (when returned from suspension), too. This offense simply has more upside with Jones running the show, meaning more potential for big yardage and touchdowns. If Tate isn't owned in your league, now is definitely the time to stash him as he'll return from suspension for Week 5.