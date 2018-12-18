Fantasy Football kicker rankings: Who can you trust in Week 16?
Little has gone right for the Patriots of late, including usually reliable kicker Stephen Gostkowski being off his game. Even with his uncharacteristic struggles, don’t get too cute and drop him for someone else this week.
If you’ve made it to your fantasy title game, you don’t want your kicker to be the reason you lose. Lean on our Week 16 rankings if you’re debating on a picking up someone to insert into your lineup.
