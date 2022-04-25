Fantasy Football is officially live for the 2022 NFL season!

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·1 min read

This NFL offseason has been one of the most memorable in recent memory, and with the draft just a few days away, it’s time for you to join in the fun. We’re incredibly excited to announce that Yahoo Fantasy Football is open for the 2022 season!

If you've been dreaming of building that championship-winning team since the final whistle blew on last season, if you’ve been waiting to draft all those new faces in new places, the wait is over. You can create or join a fantasy football league today and start mock drafting now.

What's new this fantasy football season

Yahoo Fantasy Plus is better than ever:

  • Transaction trends by diamond level leagues

  • ADP by diamond level leagues

  • Advanced stats in the draft client

  • Watchlist notifications

  • Ad lite

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Coming soon

  • Season-long drafts will begin on June 1, 2022

  • Best Ball

  • And other surprises along the way

In the coming weeks and months, we’ll have plenty more to get you ready to compete for a fantasy title: Draft rankings, positional primers, sleepers, busts, breakout candidates and so much more. Let our analysts do the work so you’ll be ready when you draft!

And remember to follow us on Twitter and Facebook for fantasy tips all year long.

Happy Fantasy Football season! Get in on the fun today.

