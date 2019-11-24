Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Tom Brady, Jordan Howard, Adrian Peterson impact Week 12 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

We already know some key RBs (James Conner, Devonta Freeman) and a key QB (Matthew Stafford) are out this week (and Matt Breida is "doubtful" for Sunday night's game). Still, there are some other important players who could be missing from their teams' backfields on Sunday, including one of the greatest RBs and the greatest QB in history. Dramatic, right? We'll have the latest updates on Tom Brady, Adrian Peterson, and Jordan Howard below as you start to finalize your Week 12 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

Is Tom Brady playing Week 12?

UPDATE: Brady is officially ACTIVE.

Brady (right elbow) popped up on the injury report after a limited practice on Friday, but expectations are that he'll suit up on Sunday against the Cowboys.

There likely isn't any real reason to worry about Brady's availability, but the combination of his injury/late start, a tough matchup, and a banged-up Patriots offense -- which figures to be without Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) -- makes him a below-average option this week.

Is Jordan Howard playing Week 12?

UPDATE: Howard is officially OUT.

The last report on Howard (shoulder) is that he hasn't been cleared for contact despite putting in limited practices all week. Obviously, that would be make him a longshot to play against Seattle on Sunday, but it's unclear if anything has changed with his status. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early Sunday morning that Howard is unlikely to play this week.

This isn't a terrible matchup for Howard, but given his injury, he's best suited for fantasy benches even if he's a surprise active. Miles Sanders will be a FLEX regardless, but if Howard is out, he will handle the bulk of the backfield duties for Philadelphia, making him a decent RB2, especially in PPR leagues.

Adrian Peterson injury update

UPDATE: Peterson is officially ACTIVE. Thompson is officially OUT.

Peterson (toe) missed practice early in the week, but Redskins coach Bill Callahan said Friday that he expects Peterson to play on Sunday against the Lions, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the same early Sunday morning.

Because of the favorable matchup, you can take a chance on Peterson as a FLEX in standard leagues, as he could easily get more carries than Derrius Guice again. He's rather TD-dependent, though. Guice has a little more value given his explosiveness, especially in PPR formats.

Chris Thompson (toe) is also questionable, though Schefter report Thompson is not expected to play this week. He's been out since Week 6 and wouldn't be a recommended fantasy play even if he's active.