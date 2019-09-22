Fantasy Football Injury Updates: T.Y. Hilton, Alshon Jeffery among key Week 3 active/inactives

Wide receivers have been causing trouble for fantasy football owners all week. DeSean Jackson and Michael Gallup have already been ruled "out", and Antonio Brown...well, the less said about him, the better. The only WR injury updates that really matter on Sunday are for T.Y. Hilton and Alshon Jeffery, both of whom are "questionable". One seems more likely to play, but until the official active/inactive reports are released, fantasy owners can't feel comfortable about their Week 3 start 'em, sit 'em lineup decisions.

We'll be here all morning with the latest updates, so check back or follow us on Twitter (@SN_Fantasy). For updates on injured TEs Mark Andrews, Greg Olsen, Jimmy Graham, and Trey Burton, click here; for the latest news on ailing RBs LeSean McCoy, Marlon Mack, and Rashaad Penny, go here; and for the Week 3 weather report

Jeffery missed most of last week's game against Atlanta and didn't practice all week because of a calf injury, but a local Philadelphia reporter said Friday that there's a "pretty good chance" Jeffery will play on Sunday against the Lions. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Jeffery was unlikely to play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

, click here.

WEEK 3 NON-PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Is T.Y. Hilton playing Week 3?

UPDATE: Hilton is offiially ACTIVE.

A quad injury limited Hilton in practice all week, but his "questionable" status for Week 3's game against Atlanta seems to be more precautionary than anything.

Expect Hilton to play, and as usual, you can expect him to play well. Atlanta's pass defense has decent numbers this year, but that was helped by Minnesota needing to throw just 10 times in Week 1. This is still a vulnerable unit against which Hilton can break off a few big plays.

Story continues

WEEK 3 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

Is Alshon Jeffery playing Week 3?

UPDATE: Jeffery is officially OUT.

Week 3 weather report

Jeffery missed most of last week's game against Atlanta and didn't practice all week because of a calf injury, but a local Philadelphia reporter said Friday that there's a "pretty good chance" Jeffery will play on Sunday against the Lions. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Jeffery was unlikely to play.

Week 3 DFS Lineups:

FD cash | FD GPP | DK cash | DK GPP | Y! cash | Y! GPP



We're more likely to believe Schefter, but this will likely come down to a game-time decision. With DeSean Jackson (groin) already ruled "out", Nelson Agholor will see a bump in targets, and if Jeffery is out, too, expect JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins to see more work. If Jeffery plays, he'll be tough to sit in this plus matchup, but his workload might not be reduced. Consider him a boom-or-bust WR3, at most.