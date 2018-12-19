Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen impacting Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em calls

We're into crunch time for fantasy football owners, and that means injury updates can be make-or-break for certain lineups. With the fantasy football championships here for most leagues, some of the league's better receivers are dealing with injuries that could keep them out of action. Notably, Odell Beckham Jr., Keenan Allen, and DeAndre Hopkins were all banged up last week, and they may be questionable for Week 16. Either way, their respective statuses will create some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions at the position.

Is Odell Beckham playing in Week 16?

Beckham has missed the last two games while working through a quad injury. The team expected that he might have a chance to play last week, but he ended up sitting out again. This week, Pat Shurmur is "hopeful" that Beckham will be back on the field, according to the Giants official Twitter. That is similar to the sentiment he had last week, so it's fair to be skeptical of Beckham's status.

If Beckham can't play against the Colts, Sterling Shepard would be the No. 1 receiver for the team. However, Shepard hasn't played well this season, and the matchup with the Colts is a tough one. So, he would fall more toward the WR3/FLEX range for fantasy owners.

In all likelihood, Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram would continue to see larger roles in the passing game. Engram has been especially productive in the past two weeks with Beckham out, so if he misses time again, Engram deserves a minor bump in the TE rankings. But again, that depends on Beckham's status, and we'll have more updates on that throughout the week as they come in.

Is Keenan Allen playing Week 16?

Allen left the Chargers' win over the Chiefs last Thursday with a hip injury after landing hard on a diving catch in the end zone. He didn't return to action. However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there is a "legitimate chance" that Allen could play on Saturday against the Ravens. Allen is dealing with a hip pointer, and the mini-bye could be enough to get him back on the field.

Allen's practice status will be telling this week. If he can get on the field even in just a limited capacity early in the week, that will do a lot to assure fantasy owners that he will play. The good news is that since he has one of the earliest games of the week, so fantasy owners won't have to make any difficult start/sit decisions, as they will be sure of his status before the game.

If Allen can't go, Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams would serve as the top two receivers in the Chargers' offense. While the matchup would be tough for both, they could definitely see enough volume to be WR2/WR3 candidates, so feel free to roll with them if Allen is out.

DeAndre Hopkins injury update

Hopkins came up lame after his second TD catch in the Texans' win over the Jets on Saturday, saying he rolled his ankle and it was "hard to run out there". There haven't been any updates since, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he's "questionable" ahead of Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

If Hopkins were to miss time, Demaryius Thomas would function as the WR1. Keke Coutee could also be involved, but he has been dealing with a hamstring injury all season and has been inactive for a while. He doesn't seem to be close to returning, so even in a terrific matchup with the Eagles, only Thomas could be be trusted. That said, Hopkins still seems likely to play, so this should will hopefully be a non-issue.