Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Marlon Mack, James Conner affect Week 12 RB waiver wire pickups

Marlon Mack broke his hand Sunday, and we already know he'll miss Thursday Night Football against the Texans, making Jonathan Williams a top Week 12 waiver wire pickup. Last Thursday night, James Conner aggravated a shoulder injury and didn't return to the game, which could press Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds into Week 12 duty, as well. With some good RBs already on bye in Week 12, these injuries make the running back rankings a bit thinner at the top.

For the latest on JuJu Smith-Schuster, click here; for news on Devonta Freeman, Jordan Howard, and Saquon Barkley, go here; for updates on banged-up WRs, such as Will Fuller, T.Y. Hilton, Tyler Lockett, and more, click here; for the latest on injured TEs George Kittle

Conner (shoulder) practiced in full last week before aggravating his shoulder injury on Thursday night against the Browns. He didn't return to the game, and his Week 12 status is in doubt. The Jaylen Samuels-Trey Edmunds committee would see action if Conner misses Week 12.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

, Evan Engram, and Austin Hooper, go here. Follow us for more news and updates on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

WEEK 12 NON-PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Marlon Mack injury update

UPDATE: Colts coach Frank Reich said Mack underwent a "procedure" Monday morning and will miss the next several games, though he's not expected to miss the rest of the year.

Story continues

Mack fractured his right hand on Sunday and multiple reports have already indicated he'll miss Thursday Night Football against the Texans. Mack is seeing a specialist Monday to determine the severity of the injury and whether he needs surgery. Jonathan Williams and Nyheim Hines will split backfield time on Thursday night, assuming Jordan Wilkins (ankle) remains out. Williams should receive the bulk of the carries

As long as Wilkins is out, Williams is the top target on this week's waiver wire, especially for Mack owners. Williams should be in fantasy lineups Thursday night against Houston. Hines also sees a boost in value, as Indy will almost certainly get him more involved, making him a PPR FLEX option.

MORE WEEK 12:

Waiver pickups | FAAB planner | Stock watch | Snap counts | Fantasy playoff SOS



James Conner injury news

UPDATE: NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Conner's status for Week 12 is "up in the air".

George Kittle

Conner (shoulder) practiced in full last week before aggravating his shoulder injury on Thursday night against the Browns. He didn't return to the game, and his Week 12 status is in doubt. The Jaylen Samuels-Trey Edmunds committee would see action if Conner misses Week 12.

WEEK 12 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

Pittsburgh plays Cincinnati, one of football's worst run defenses, in Week 12, so both Samuels and Edmunds are in play if Conner is out. Samuels would be the preferred PPR option with he and Edmunds being pretty even in standard leagues. Edmunds is much more widely available on the waiver wire.