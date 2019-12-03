Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton, Adam Thielen, will shake up Week 14 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton and Adam Thielen all fit the bill as top-10 fantasy WRs heading into Week 14, except all three are battling injuries that could hurt fantasy owners immensely in the fantasy playoffs. That's not even to mention the injuries to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Golden Tate that also have the WR rankings in flux and could leave you scouring the waiver wire for a sleeper. We have the latest news and updates on those five wideouts below.

Julio Jones injury update

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn had already shot down the idea that Jones could be shut down for the season, and Monday, Quinn said Jones' (shoulder) availability for Week 14 is "trending upward." He added that Jones would've had a better chance of playing in Week 13 if Atlanta had played on Sunday instead of Thanksgiving.

Sounds like if we don't see Julio this week, it will be Week 15 at the latest with how his recovery has gone. Of course, you start Jones the second he's back on the field; more interesting are Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake and Russell Gage if Jones remains out. Ridley is a must-start, but Blake and Gage are a flip-a-coin FLEX decision with some upside in a pass-heavy offense -- on Thanksgiving, both had viable PPR days, though Gage proved to be slightly more valuable with a touchdown.

Is T.Y. Hilton playing in Week 13?

Hilton (calf) made a return in Week 12 before missing Week 13, as the same injury apparently worsened. Colts head coach Frank Reich said Monday that he's "hopeful" Hilton will return this season. Indy plays in Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. ET in Week 14.

"Hopeful" doesn't sound confident and seems to suggest Hilton is a little further away than this week. Tampa has been torched by WRs all year, meaning that if Hilton is out, you can consider Zach Pascal and even Marcus Johnson as possible WR3/FLEX plays. Coming off catching seven balls on 10 targets for 109 yards, Pascal would be the preferred play and should be picked up off waivers if available.

Adam Thielen injury news

Thielen (hamstring) practiced all of Week 13 before being ruled out Sunday ahead of Minnesota's Monday night game. There wasn't a further update provided on his injury following the Vikings' loss.

Thielen's trajectory shows the trickiness of hamstring injuries, as the practices apparently weren't enough to avoid a setback that caused him to miss out Monday. He seems likely to play in Week 14, but obviously that's just a guess right now. If Thielen remains out, tight end Kyle Rudolph will remain the biggest beneficiary heading into Week 14's matchup with the Lions.

Will JuJu Smith-Schuster play Week 14?

Smith-Schuster (knee) missed Week 13 after being ruled out on Friday. He hasn't played since Week 11, and he hasn't practiced in that time span, either. Pittsburgh plays in the late-afternoon slot at Arizona in Week 14.

JuJu has been so disappointing anyway that his absence probably isn't costing his fantasy owners much. The biggest beneficiary has been James Washington, who's shown himself a viable deep-ball target and upside-laden FLEX play with Devlin Hodges slinging it.

Golden Tate injury update

Tate (concussion) was ruled out Friday for Sunday's game after sustaining a concussion in Week 12. The Giants don't play until Monday night in Week 14 against the Eagles, so Tate's status will probably be updated later in the week than usual.

A vulnerable Philadelphia secondary would be a good matchup for Tate to come back to. Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard are both possible WR3s with Tate out. If all three are healthy, they can still all be used at least as FLEX options.