Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Josh Jacobs, Jordan Howard impact Week 14 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

It's a mix of good news and bad news when it comes to running back injuries in Week 14. Dalvin Cook, Marlon Mack, and Matt Breida didn't even make their respective teams' final injury reports, but James Conner, Damien Williams, and Le'Veon Bell have already been ruled out. That leaves Josh Jacobs and Jordan Howard as the key "questionable" RBs, and with one playing in the late afternoon and the other playing Monday night, fantasy owners will have start 'em, sit 'em questions all day. We'll be providing real-time updates below.

For updates on injured pass-catchers Julian Edelman, Will Fuller, Marquise Brown, Ryan Griffin, and David Njoku, click here; for the Week 14 weather report, go here. Follow us on Twitter for more news and updates @SN_Fantasy.

WEEK 14 NON-PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Scroll to continue with content Ad

Is Josh Jacobs playing Week 14?

UPDATE 2: Jacobs is officially OUT.

UPDATE: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday afternoon that Jacobs is not expected to play.

It was revealed earlier this week that Jacobs has been playing with a fracture in one of his shoulders since Week 7, and he missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Jacobs "didn't do much" in practice on Friday. He figures to be a game-time decision for Sunday's late-afternoon game against Tennessee.

WEEK 14 DFS LINEUPS:

DK Cash | DK GPP | FD Cash | FD GPP | Y! Cash | Y! GPP



Story continues

If Jacobs plays, you have to assume he'll see a full complement of carries as he has the past few weeks, so you can safely put him in your lineups. If he's out, DeAndre Washington figures to see the bulk of the carries with Jalen Richard mixing in on passing downs. Washington is a little more likely to score in short-yardage situations, giving him slightly more value in standard leagues, but they have similar overall outlooks. Neither should be considered more than a FLEX in a mostly neutral matchup.

Jordan Howard injury update

As of Thursday, Howard (shoulder) still hadn't been cleared for contact, and Eagles beat writer Zach Berman reported Saturday that Howard isn't expected to play Monday night against the Giants.

WEEK 14 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

Once again, Miles Sanders will lead the way in the Eagles backfield. He's a must-start in this favorable matchup.