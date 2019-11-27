Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Evan Engram, Austin Hooper affect Week 13 TE start 'em, sit 'em calls

Two of the best tight ends in football are question marks in our Week 13 tight end rankings. Evan Engram and Austin Hooper have both missed multiple weeks and might not play in Week 13, either. Their absences don't necessarily create direct openings, but they force fantasy owners to adjust their start 'em, sit 'em the final week before most fantasy playoffs get underway.

For updates on banged-up RBs James Conner, Damien Williams, Jordan Howard, and more, click here; for the latest news on injured WRs Adam Thielen, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyreek Hill, and more, go here. Follow us for more news and updates on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

WEEK 13 NON-PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Scroll to continue with content Ad

Evan Engram injury update

Engram was ruled out on Friday for Week 12's game against the Bears due to his foot injury. We'll probably have to see a return to the practice field this week for Engram before he makes a return to game action, but there hasn't yet been an update to his status provided by the Giants.

(Update: Engram isn't practicing Wednesday.)

The Giants take on a TE-friendly foe in Week 13, as the Packers travel to take on New York at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Engram's an easy fantasy start if he's healthy. If not, Rhett Ellison's return from a concussion would be the next storyline to watch. If both are out, youngster Kaden Smith would start after playing all but one snap in Week 12. Ellison or Smith would both make good DFS tournament dart throws if Engram is out.

Is Austin Hooper playing Thanksgiving?

Story continues

The Falcons' estimated injury report Monday listed Hooper as a 'Did Not Participate.' That doesn't bode well for his chances of playing on Thanksgiving night against the Saints. The long break after the Thursday game could be the time Hooper needs to get right.

(Update: Hooper did not practice Tuesday.)

MORE WEEK 13:

Waiver pickups | FAAB budget | Snap counts | Stock watch | Fantasy playoff SOS





If Hooper remains out, the Atlanta tight end tandem will remain Jaeden Graham and Luke Stocker, a pair that can be avoided in fantasy. The biggest beneficiary of a Hooper absence is probably slot receiver Russell Gage, who saw 10 targets in Week 12 and is a solid PPR play if Hooper is out on Thanksgiving.