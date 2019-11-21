Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Is Eric Ebron playing Thursday night? (Updated)

Eric Ebron is dealing with an ankle injury ahead of the Colts' Thursday Night Football matchup with the Texans. Ebron is listed as questionable on the official injury report. The injury arose a bit out of the blue and isn't something that's kept Ebron out of action before this season. Ebron's fantasy football owners could be looking at Jack Doyle or other waiver wire replacement options if Ebron can't play Thursday. The official active/inactive report will come out at about 6:50 p.m. ET. We'll have updates here and on Twitter @SN_Fantasy through that time.

For more on T.Y. Hilton's injury, click here. To get the latest on Will Fuller V's status, click here.

MORE TNF: DraftKings Showdown lineup

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Is Eric Ebron playing Thursday night?

UPDATE: Ebron is officially ACTIVE.

Ebron has been listed as a 'Did Not Participate' in practice both Monday and Tuesday this week before being listed as a full participant Wednesday. He's dealing with an ankle injury, although it hasn't kept him out of game action this season. There hasn't been much said on the Colts' end about Ebron. Backup tight end Mo Alie-Cox (thumb) is also dealing with an injury that's limited him in practice.

WEEK 12 NON-PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



We could be looking at a big workload for Jack Doyle if Ebron is out. Alie-Cox would see the field a lot more, as well, if Ebron is out, since Indy uses a lot of two-TE sets. Houston has been above average at defending the tight end, so Doyle might not be a high-upside replacement for Ebron owners. Doyle would have a decent floor if Ebron is out, as he'd be likely to see four or five targets, albeit for limited yardage.

WEEK 12 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

Story continues

Tight ends that are available in more than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues that could work as fill-ins for Ebron owners include Denver's Noah Fant, Buffalo's Dawson Knox, Cincinnati's Tyler Eifert and Houston's Darren Fells.