Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Emmanuel Sanders, Tyler Lockett affect Week 11 waiver wire pickups

Neither Emmanuel Sanders nor Tyler Lockett finished Monday Night Football due to injuries picked up during the game. As of Tuesday morning, we don't yet know the extent of the injuries, but Lockett reportedly spent last night in a hospital and didn't return to Seattle. Both are starting fantasy WRs, meaning the Week 11 fantasy rankings and/or waiver wire pickups will be affected if they end up missing time.

For injury updates on Matthew Stafford and Jacoby Brissett, click here; for news on banged-up WRs Adam Thielen, A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and more, click here; for the latest on James Conner and Matt Breida, go here

(Update: Lockett "should be OK," Pete Carroll said Tuesday.)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

. Follow us at @SN_Fantasy for more news and updates.

WEEK 11 NON-PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Emmanuel Sanders injury update

Sanders exited Monday night's game in the first quarter and didn't return. Replays showed him clutching at the right side of his ribs after running a route. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, X-rays on Sanders' ribs were inconclusive, so he's going to undergo an MRI Tuesday to determine the extent of damage.

It had started before Sanders left the game, but Monday night was Deebo Samuel's breakout game. He finished with eight catches for 112 yards on 11 targets. Samuel should be a top add on the waiver wire this week, and even if Sanders is healthy, Jimmy Garoppolo looks to have found his rhythm enough to keep Samuel involved. A potentially continuing absence for George Kittle (knee) only helps his cause, too.

MORE WEEK 11:

Waiver wire | FAAB planner | Trade values | Snap counts | Fantasy playoff SOS



Tyler Lockett injury news

Story continues

Lockett went into the medical tent before overtime on Monday night and didn't play the remainder of the game. According to Schefter, Lockett spent the night in a Bay Area hospital with a lower leg injury, one which Schefter said Pete Carroll termed, "a pretty severe situation right now" due to "a lot of swelling."

go here

(Update: Lockett "should be OK," Pete Carroll said Tuesday.)

WEEK 11 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

That doesn't sound good, especially since there didn't seem to be an obvious play to point to that Lockett was injured on. Any Lockett absence would make DK Metcalf a must-start WR in fantasy and would also elevate Josh Gordon into a bigger role quicker than expected. Russell Wilson also relied on Malik Turner for two big catches in overtime after Lockett had left the game, so he'd be a name to watch, as well.