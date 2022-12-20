Fantasy Football Flashback: Vikings' historic comeback shaped Week 15's top-10 scorers

Welcome to the Week 15 edition of Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. The first round of fantasy playoffs was dominated by star QBs, with most elite RBs and WRs having mediocre or disappointing games. Here are the players who ensured that their squads made it through to the next round by landing on the top-10 scoring list.

Fittingly, the No. 1 overall point scorer heading into the fantasy playoffs was the top asset in the first round. Hurts feasted on a subpar Bears defense, throwing for 315 yards and racking up 61 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He continues to hold a narrow lead over Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the overall scoring race, but Hurts is currently questionable to play in Week 16 due to a shoulder sprain. His managers should add Eagles backup Gardner Minshew right away.

No. 2: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills, 35.86

Allen was dynamite in a much anticipated Saturday night tilt against the Dolphins, throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns while also collecting 77 rushing yards, which was more than half of his team’s total. And the 26-year-old provided extra help for managers who were in a matchup against one of his top WRs, as Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie all had disappointing days. Allen could post an even higher total next week when he takes his game-breaking skills into a matchup with a porous Bears defense.

Cousins managers were making plans for the 2023 season at halftime of the Vikings game. After all, the 34-year-old and his teammates were dismal during a first half that concluded with a 33-0 deficit. But Cousins did much more than rack up some fantasy points in garbage time, leading his team to the largest comeback in NFL history en route to finishing the game with 460 passing yards and four scores. Those who put Cousins in their lineup for this game can consider starting him for a home matchup against the Giants on Saturday.

No. 4: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs, 32.74

Mahomes and the Chiefs offense were less effective than expected on Sunday, as they needed overtime to dispose of the lowly Texans. But the 27-year-old still did the job for his fantasy managers, collecting 336 passing yards, 33 rushing yards and three touchdowns (one on the ground). Mahomes could have another monstrous Week 16 game when he works at home against a mediocre Seahawks defense.

Although some managers liked Jones as a Week 15 sleeper, no one could have expected him to lead all wide receivers in scoring. The 27-year-old was a key component of an upset win over the Cowboys that vaulted the Jags into the divisional race, by producing 109 yards and three touchdowns on his six catches. In his past four games, Jones has collected 344 yards and four touchdowns, but he remains a marginal flex play for a Week 16 matchup against a stingy Jets pass defense.

No. 6: Jerick McKinnon, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, 30.20

One of the most shocking fantasy stats this season is that McKinnon was the No. 1 RB in both Week 14 and 15. The 30-year-old has emerged from a crowded Chiefs backfield to become their best multi-purpose threat, totaling 52 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards (eight catches) in Week 15, while finding the end zone twice, including once in overtime. McKinnon has played well enough of late to be considered as a solid RB2 option for his Week 16 matchup with the Seahawks.

No. 7: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars, 27.82

We are witnessing the ascension of Lawrence to the elite level that was expected of him since his freshman year at Clemson. The former No. 1 overall pick had another statement performance on Sunday, leading the Jags to an upset win over the Cowboys by throwing for 318 yards and four touchdowns. Lawrence has thrown for over 300 yards and at least three scores in three of his past four games, but he could have a tough time posting game-changing numbers against the Jets secondary next week.

No. 8: K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings, 26.70

Osborn emerged as the key receiver in Minnesota’s comeback win by catching 10 balls for 157 yards and a touchdown. He formed a potent 1-2 punch with superstar Justin Jefferson, who just missed making this list with 24.3 points, while Adam Thielen took a backseat to his younger teammates. Osborn has scored in two consecutive weeks and is someone who has flashed considerable ability when given opportunities in the past two seasons, but I can’t recommend him as more than a low-end flex play for his Week 16 game against the Giants.

Vikings wide receivers K.J. Osborn and Justin Jefferson helped key a historic comeback against the Colts. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Burrow has seemingly found his own tier among fantasy QBs. The LSU alum sits clearly below the top three of Hurts, Allen and Mahomes, but he has been noticeably superior to every other option. On Sunday, he threw for just 200 yards against a tough Bucs defense but tossed four scores as the Bengals roared back from an early deficit with an impressive road win. Burrow will face another test next week, when he travels to New England.

No. 10: Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings, 25.00

Cook provided arguably the biggest play in the Vikings' memorable Saturday comeback when he scored a 64-yard receiving touchdown that set up a game-tying two-point conversion. And by the end of the overtime win, the 27-year-old had exactly 95 yards on both the ground and through the air. One of just two RBs to crack this Week 15 list, Cook now sits eighth at his position in total fantasy points scored this season.