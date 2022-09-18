Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 3

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are three options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 3.

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets (20 percent rostered)

Do the Jets have a new No. 1 wide receiver?

Perhaps that's too strong, but Wilson definitely delivered a performance worthy of his first-round draft standing. The Jets' comeback-from-behind victory over the Cleveland Browns was fueled by Wilson, the rookie wide receiver who delivered a monstrous 14-8-102-2 line in the 31-30 win.

Incredibly, Wilson actually left the game to go into the medical tent, but he eventually returned and shined.

Welcome to the fantasy relevancy, Garrett Wilson! (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

In a year where wide receivers already look to be taking over the fantasy landscape, Wilson dropping this line in just HIS SECOND CAREER GAME is stunning. That 20 percent rostership should catapult in the coming days.

Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins (43% rostered)

Much was made about the Dolphins' backfield this past fantasy draft season. Ultimately, most of the fantasy community agreed: Go where the money is. And the money went to Chase Edmonds in the offseason.

In Week 2, however, it was a familiar face for head coach Mike McDaniel who led the backfield for the Dolphins in their comeback 42-38 win against the Ravens.

Mostert rushed 11 times for 51 yards and caught all three of his targets for 28 yards. In comparison, Edmonds rushed just five times for 33 yards and caught one ball for eight yards.

It seems Miami's backfield is more muddled than we thought it would be. And considering the running games McDaniel has orchestrated in the past, we're going to want parts of this backfield — especially with how potent this Dolphins offense looked in Week 2.

Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders (42%)

Here we are yet again, suggesting ANOTHER of Carson Wentz's weapons, after doing the same a week ago.

How did we end up here?

Well, even though the Commanders lost 36-27 to the Lions, Wentz had another 300+ yard passing day, making use of the potent receiving weapons. Rookie receiver Jahan Dotson delivered again, collecting four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown — his third of the year.

It might be too early to say such a thing, but Wentz might just be good enough to keep three receivers — Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Dotson — fantasy relevant.

If nothing else, Dotson has shown a nose for the end zone. Go get him.