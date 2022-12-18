Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 16

Mo Castillo
·2 min read

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are three options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 16.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts (2 percent rostered)

The Colts grabbed a lot of headlines for one of the biggest collapses in NFL history, blowing a 33-0 lead to the Vikings. Fantasy managers, however, noticed Jonathan Taylor leave the game with an ankle injury.

Zack Moss stepped up in JT's stead, leading a committee — with Deon Jackson — and carrying the ball 24 times for 81 yards.

Listen, I get it — it's hard to get excited about Colts players right now, but fantasy managers can't pass up any running back who's getting volume work during the fantasy playoffs. While Taylor's injury doesn't seem to be serious, Moss looks like his direct backup and someone to roster moving forward.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks (3% rostered)

Unfortunately, veteran star receiver Tyler Lockett broke his finger during Seattle's loss against San Francisco. His status for the rest of the season is up in the air. This leaves question about who will receive more targets for however long Lockett is out.

Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks is a fantasy star
Fantasy managers will be without Tyler Lockett for the foreseeable future. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Everyone of course will expect more work for DK Metcalf. And perhaps tight end Noah Fant will be more of a factor. Interestingly though, Marquise Goodwin earned five targets on Thursday. He only caught two of them, but with Lockett set to miss at least Week 16, Goodwin will likely be the choice to line up across from Metcalf. And the Seahawks will need all hands on deck when they take on the Chiefs in Week 16. Add Goodwin if you need receiver help.

Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers (20%)

The legend of Brock Purdy continues!

"Mr. Irrelevant" isn't looking irrelevant anymore, especially not after defeating the division-rival Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. Purdy now has a 6:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio since he took over in San Francisco.

It can be hard to trust a relative unknown, particularly in the fantasy playoffs, but the results are speaking for themselves when it comes to Purdy. Not to mention, he has one of the better assortments of weapons at his disposal. He also has a pretty good schedule for the fantasy semifinals (vs. Washington) and in the championship week (@Las Vegas). Add Purdy if you need a quarterback streamer for the stretch run.

