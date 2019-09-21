Fantasy Football: Dynasty and Keeper League Rankings

Freshly updated dynasty rankings after two weeks of the 2019 fantasy football season! Dynasty leagues are, without a doubt, the fastest growing segment in all of fantasy sports. These rankings reflect perceived trade value, so we heavily weigh age as a factor and use a five-year window when ranking each player.

In our latest version of rankings, Marquise Brown has skyrocketed up to the 16th-ranked receiver. That is 25 spots higher than the ECR (Expert Consensus Ranking). That’s also one spot higher than Atlanta Falcons stud receiver Julio Jones.

“Hollywood” Brown hauled in 4 of 5 receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns in his first game with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25th pick of the 2019 NFL draft scored a touchdown on each of his first two touches. That’s the first time any receiver has ever accomplished that feat in the history of the NFL. Critics thought Brown would slow down in Week 2, but the first-round pick had another spectacular showing for fantasy owners. He saw 13 targets, caught eight passes and gained 86 yards. In PPR leagues, he has 47.3 points, and was the WR4 heading into Week 3.

Remember, the concept in dynasty leagues is actually quite simple. Draft your startup team, compete all year and keep your entire team the following year. You add to your team in the offseason through an annual rookie and free agent draft, which occurs immediately following the NFL draft each season.

The Ravens’ rookie isn’t the only player that we were bullish on heading into the season. FullTimeFantasy was higher on Lamar Jackson than any other site in the industry. After his first two monster games of the 2019 season, he has received an additional bump and is now ranked 52nd overall (46 spots ahead of the ECR).

“Lamar Jackson’s trade value is at its all-time high, (it could still go higher) but it would take a Top 50 overall player to pry him from any fantasy team of mine.” – Scott Atkins

One player who came flying out of nowhere is Redskins rookie receiver Terry McLaurin. While we liked the rookie out of Ohio State, no one could have predicted the impact he has had on a very weak Washington team. McLaurin had an absolutely monster debut with veteran journeyman QB Case Keenum under center. The rookie lit up the box scores with five receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. He followed that up with another five receptions for 62 yards and another trip to the end zone in Week 2, making him our biggest riser in the dynasty rankings. McLaurin is currently our 91st ranked player (80 spots ahead of the ECR). With the Redskins expected to be losing so often this season, the rookie will be peppered with targets. He is an absolute gem in dynasty leagues.

“The fact that the ECR has McLaurin still at 172 is a joke. Trade values rise immediately for rookies as we have new information we didn’t have before. Don’t let a new owner steal McLaurin from your fantasy team. At the same token, go get him everywhere you can and offer any player outside of your Top 100, Top 150 if you want to be greedy.” – Scott Atkins

