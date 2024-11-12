Advertisement

Fantasy Football: Players to consider dropping to make room for Week 11 waiver wire pickups

scott pianowski
Fantasy analyst
·1 min read

The following is an excerpt from the latest edition of Yahoo's fantasy football newsletter, Get to the Points! If you like what you see, you can subscribe for free here.

Players-to-drop advice will never be one-size-fits-all, so season these recommendations to taste.

By no means a must-drop, but the Jaguars offense is stuck in a ditch, Travis Etienne Jr. is back and Bigsby adds nothing in the passing game.

He's made it past 16 points just twice this season and the Rams OL is struggling to protect him. The rest of the passing schedule is a nightmare.

Five straight games under eight fantasy points. Not enough juice to carry through a bye week.

Like the player, dislike the situation. Kmet's schedule moving forward has a bunch of difficult matchups, too.

He's had splashes of fantasy relevance when Tee Higgins sits, but the Bengals haven't used him much otherwise — and Higgins likely returns in Week 11.