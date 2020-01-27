Fantasy football dream landing spots for loaded 2020 NFL rookie class

Let’s get Justin Jefferson to Philadelphia. The Eagles desperately need an overhaul in the wide receiver corps — you hardly needed me to tell you that. Jefferson stands out as a great option because he looks like an extremely polished prospect. The way he shakes defenders at the top of his route and gets off the line makes him look like a pro receiver. Carson Wentz and the Eagles need someone right now and Jefferson appears to be a player that can step in right away. While he doesn’t offer the pure speed aspect Philadelphia has sorely missed for years, they can look to fill that hole elsewhere. - Matt Harmon

I’m not a huge college guy, so let’s keep this simple with Joe Burrow landing in Cincinnati with the No. 1 pick as everyone expects. He’s not young for a prospect (older than Lamar Jackson) and has only one sample of a strong season on his resume, but what a season it was. Burrow was PFF’s highest-graded college QB ever and makes other Bengals pieces far more intriguing moving forward. In fact, I’ve moved Joe Mixon up to my RB7 thanks in large part to Burrow, and Cincy’s receivers will also see big fantasy boosts with the rookie sensation taking over QB duties. - Dalton Del Don

I want to see Tua Tagovailoa on the Chargers. They need something to sell, obviously, someone to put on a billboard, and for the love of all things holy, let’s not make it one of the 40-something quarterbacks. And although the offensive line isn’t a strength in LA, the Chargers have solid pieces almost everywhere else. Unlike a lot of high-profile quarterback prospects, Tua would theoretically be landing in a positive spot. He can turn this LA Story around. - Scott Pianowski

With all due respect to Damien Williams, I have to imagine we’re all hoping to see D’Andre Swift or Jonathan Taylor or Clyde Edwards-Helaire land with the Chiefs. Andy Reid’s history of providing the fantasy community with upper-tier backs is well-known. KC is the elite offense most likely to invest in a featured runner this spring; whichever back lands in this Mahomes-led system will have early-round appeal. - Andy Behrens

Honorable mention: Let’s please distribute a couple of this draft’s top receivers to Philadelphia and Green Bay. I won’t be picky.