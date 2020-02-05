Fantasy football: Dream landing spots for Tom Brady, other key 2020 NFL free agents

Our fantasy football analysts reveal where they’d want their top free agents to land this offseason.

The grass is greener in Baltimore for A.J. Green

The Bengals may well do everything in their power to prevent A.J. Green from leaving. Perhaps he will be rejuvenated by the idea of working with a young Joe Burrow while growing the only team he’s ever known. And yet, the appeal to cross over to the other side of the AFC North and pair with an already proven great young quarterback on a squad in a championship window should prove too great a pull. Not only would this landing spot give fantasy managers their first glimpse of Green with a star-level quarterback, it would also help stave off concerns about any incoming Lamar Jackson regression. Even if he can’t separate like he once could, Green’s track record and ball skills alongside Marquise Brown’s speed would bring defensive coordinators splitting headaches when game-planning for what was already the most difficult offense to defend in 2019. - Matt Harmon

Kenyan Drake re-signs in Arizona

My hope is the Cardinals move on from David Johnson, restructuring his contract in order to trade him. Arizona should have enough cap space to bring Drake back to the desert, where he proved to be a strong fit in Kliff Kingsbury's system. Given Arizona's offense and Drake's ability as a three-down back, there's legit first-round fantasy upside here, so Drake is a key free agent whose landing spot will have big ramifications. - Dalton Del Don

Kenyan Drake + Arizona Cardinals = a match made in fantasy heaven. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Robby Anderson flies in Philly

The Eagles opened the season assuming speedster DeSean Jackson could fix all of their offensive woes. While it took a minute for the team to adjust sans the 33-year-old vet, there’s no doubt that they’d like some flash heading into 2020. Robby Anderson’s nose for the end zone — in tandem with his 4.4 speed — would be a welcome addition to Philly’s sluggish and aging WR corps. Released from Adam Gase’s suffocating grasp, Anderson has a shot at returning to 2017 form with Carson Wentz under center and under the tutelage of Doug Pederson. - Liz Loza

Get Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler out of each other’s way

As a Bears fan, my obvious free-agent dream is for a certain six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback to spend his age-43 season at the controls of Chicago's offense. I am personally ready to close the door on the Trubisky era. I've seen quite enough. But hey, that's me.

For fantasy purposes, my hope is for Melvin Gordon to land in ... well, anywhere but LA Let's get him to Houston or Tampa or Miami, or some other fine American city in which he can enjoy something close to a full workload. Gordon's relocation would be not only a win for him, but also for the versatile Austin Ekeler. We got a taste of Ekeler in a featured role last season, and he delivered six touchdowns and 490 scrimmage yards over his first four games. I'd like a full season of that, please. - Andy Behrens

Tom Brady signs “anywhere but here”

It’s been an amazing two-decade run for the Patriots and Tom Brady. But everything ends badly, or else it wouldn’t end. Brady needs to go to an offense better situated for him right now, while Bill Belichick needs a longer-term plan. Could Indy be a short-term Brady spot? Vegas? Los Angeles? For this make-believe piece, I’ll throw Brady into Jon Gruden’s SUV, while the Patriots get younger and more athletic at the position. - Scott Pianowski