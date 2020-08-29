Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Tips, advice for dominating your 2020 snake draft

When it comes to drafting a strong fantasy football team, you want to be well prepared to kill the snake ... draft. Between the pick you get in the lottery, who's all playing in your league and the depth of offensive skill talent in the NFL, many things are different from one year to the next, and all the tips and advice you've received regarding draft strategy in the past need to be reevaluated.

Of course, nothing should change the fact you should be in position to dominate the draft from the first round to the last. If you do the right amount of studying and practicing, you should come out with a winning team, no matter what.

2020 STANDARD FANTASY RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker | Superflex | Top 200



You should also lean on all the help and resources available to you, from player rankings to more in-depth analysis pieces to Fantasy Pros' fully customizable mock draft stimulator. Here's one more: A comprehensive, step-by-step guide to how you can get to that desired domination:

2020 PPR RANKINGS:

Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | Superflex | Top 200



2020 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy, Tips, and Advice

Start with a five-round plan of attack

The one thing you do know going into a 12-team fantasy football draft is that you will end up with five of the top 60 picks. Once you draw a selection between No. 1 and No. 12, it's easy to think too much about that first pick and not about the other core four picks that follow in your snake drafts. In most leagues, these are the players who should consistently make up at least half of your weekly starters.

A no-brainer first-round pick of an RB1 or WR1 means little if you don't back him up with a bevy of support. Participate in mock drafts with your pick and league specifics to know what combinations of talent you can get so when you're on the clock for real, you know your best options and how to audible if a pick doesn't fall as you expected.

This is the fantasy football version of your opening drive, and whoever scripts their first series the best usually ends up having the most success all season long.

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2020 cheat sheet

Go early and often with running backs

Running backs are back in fantasy football, so we've heard. The truth is, they never went anywhere.

As catching the ball out of the backfield has become more vital in real life, there are more teams returning to versatile workhorses. Starting with the Panthers' Christian McCaffrey and the Giants' Saquon Barkley, there's a special group of high-touch backs to go after first. Then it's a mix of power guys, who are dependent on chunk runs and touchdowns, and change-of-pace types tailored for the passing game.

In your RB1-RB2 combination, you should have one dependable, often explosive back and one consistently complementary one. If you are required to start only two, you should draft five or six among your 17 total players. If you have a FLEX position, having up to seven backs is acceptable.

The key with your backups is diversifying your portfolio: Drafting those with well-defined roles for early in the season and those with massive upside for the second half. Later, make sure you try to land whatever insurance you can, handcuffing your top backs or even someone else's, depending on the injury history of said backs.

There are a few durable rushers at the top, but there tends to be a lot of attrition tied to both fading veterans and injuries. Make sure you have enough hedged bets and lottery tickets when it's time to scratch them.

FANTASY DRAFT STRATEGIES:

Auction | Best ball | Dynasty | IDP



Get at least one elite wide receiver

Did we mention it's a passing league? Top-tier wideouts, such as Michael Thomas, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, are so good catching passes from top-level quarterbacks that they serve as surer things than most running backs. They carry more top-24 weight in PPR leagues, but they are also standard studs.

The key here is knowing your tiers across positions. With running back remaining a little deeper this year, you should take a receiver somewhere before the mid-third round. Should you start by picking No. 8 or No. 9 overall and then No. 16 or No. 17, it's also OK to open WR-WR or even WR-TE with a combination starting of, say, Adams or HIll because that's the better value play in relation to forcing a pick on a back.

Story continues